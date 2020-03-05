Super Tuesday may be over, but on March 10 it will be Idahoans' turn to cast their votes in favor of their preferred candidate. With the Republican presidential candidate guaranteed to be incumbent President Donald Trump, the nation is focused on who will be the Democrat running against him.
It seems Idaho Falls Democrats are more than ready for a change. Their frustration with the current president was seen on Feb. 22 outside of City Club in Idaho Falls when dozens protested Sen. Jim Risch and Rep. Mike Simpson for not voting votes to impeach Trump.
Local Democrats have been ramping up their efforts in recent weeks to grow support for their favored candidate. The Idaho campaign lead for Pete Buttigieg held a meet-and-greet at FairBridge Inn & Suites on Feb. 27. A house party for Mike Bloomberg was held by one supporter. Each weekend, “door knocks” and phone banks were organized for Mike Bloomberg and Elizabeth Warren.
Jerrica Robertson of Idaho Falls was one of Warren's biggest supporters in Idaho Falls.
“I was really moved by her plans for climate change, universal health care, fair and safe housing, the wealth tax, I could go on and on,” Robertson said.
She was contacted by Warren’s campaign and asked to begin organizing door knocks. Volunteer numbers were small. Four volunteers were the most Robertson could muster to help with her canvassing. Members of Warren's campaign taught her to use an app called MiniVAN to locate which houses had Democratic residences in order to aim her canvassing at them. Robertson said most people answering their doors were “warm and friendly” even if they weren’t planning to vote for Warren.
“It brought home for me how important it is to get involved. Sometimes voting isn’t enough,” Robertson said.
The field has narrowed recently, with Bloomberg, Buttigieg and Warren — and several others — all dropping out in the last few days. Robertson and many others were facing a new decision: who to vote for now?
“If I’m voting on policies I believe in, I would vote for Bernie. But at this point, the most important thing is to get Trump out of office, in my opinion. And I don’t think Bernie would be able to do that. Everybody’s all worried about socialism. I think the safe vote will be for Biden. Although I don’t see a lot of change with Biden, any Dem will do,” Robertson said.
And, regardless of party affiliation, Idaho Democrats will be voting in a new way. Idaho will hold a presidential primary rather than a caucus. Primaries are similar to general elections in that they are determined through secret ballots cast at normal polling locations. Caucuses, like the Idaho Democrats held in 2016, are held in large gathering places and often take many hours. Typically, many fewer people participate.
In Idaho’s March 21, 2016, Democratic presidential caucus, Bernie Sanders soundly defeated Hillary Clinton, winning 78% of the vote, the Idaho Statesman reported. Clinton received 21%.
Enormous turnout delayed the start of the 2016 caucus by more than two hours in Boise, as Ada County Democrats lined up around the block, some waiting up to three hours to enter the caucus held at the Boise Centre, the Statesman reported.
Following its 2016 presidential caucus, the Idaho Democratic Party State Central Committee unanimously decided to switch to a presidential primary election instead of a caucus, the Statesman reported.
“Caucuses are expensive, take a lot of resources to run and don’t enfranchise as many voters as primaries do,” party spokeswoman Lindsey Johnson told the Statesman. “We’re very excited to be switching to a primary and hope this change will be better for everyone.”
In Idaho primaries rules are set by each party. The Idaho Democratic primary is open to both registered Democrats and unaffiliated voters, while the Republican primary is open only to registered Republicans.
There are now just five Democratic candidates left in the race, with Sanders and former vice-president Joe Biden as the front-runners.
Will Sanders again dominate among the Gem State's Democrats? Until Tuesday, no one will know for sure.
Voting in Bonneville county will take place from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday at 825 Shoup Ave. While preregistration is over, Idaho voters are allowed same-day registration. Absentee ballots must be returned to the clerk's office by 8 p.m. on March 10.