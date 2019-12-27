Deputy Chief David Coffey capped his 25-year career with the Idaho Falls Fire Department at an event Friday afternoon.
Coffey began with the city's fire department in February 1994 and worked his way up through the ranks of captain and division chief before being named the deputy chief of operations in late 2014. He announced earlier this month that he was retiring from the department in order to become the fire chief in Danville, Va., population 43,000.
"The (Idaho Falls Fire Department) is a much better department than it was years ago. That should be anybody's goal, to leave something better than you found it," Coffey said.
The retirement party was held at the fire station headquarters Friday afternoon and included speeches for Coffey from several of the region's fire departments and paramedic groups. The celebration included a performance by the fire department's Pipes and Drums band, which Coffey had been one of the three founders of in 2005, and the presentation of a commemorative bugle and fire ax to Coffey.
Coffey said the decision to leave for the position in Virginia was not easy but that becoming a fire chief was the logical next step for his life.
"The door was opened for me, and after talking to my wife, we decided to step through it," Coffey said.
Fire Chief Duane Nelson joined the department a few years after Coffey and the two served as deputy chiefs at the same time before Nelson was promoted to lead the department in May. He praised the work Coffey had done in coordinating with other fire departments in the region and called him the "the best number two" he could have asked for.
"You need to have someone you can rely on all the time, you need someone who is always pushing to make themselves and the department better. Coffey was perfect for that," Nelson said.
Coffey also served as the regional delegate to the Idaho Fire Chiefs Association. He will be temporarily replaced by the district alternate, Fire Chief Eric Gosswiller of the Idaho National Laboratory Fire Department.
Nelson said the department plans to promote a new deputy chief internally and will announce the candidate in early 2020.