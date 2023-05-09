LA Premiere of "John Wick: Chapter 4"

Derek Hough poses at the premiere of the film "John Wick: Chapter 4," Monday, March 20, 2023, at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

 Chris Pizzello

Derek Hough, a celebrity dancer with local ties, will bring his show "Derek Hough Symphony of Dance" to Mountain America Center in December.

Tickets are available online at ticketmaster.com or at Mountain America Center’s Bingham Healthcare Box Office during open hours. VIP packages also will be available through derekhough.com, where fans will have the chance to purchase premium tickets, including pre-show parties and meet and greet opportunities the star.


