Derek Hough, a celebrity dancer with local ties, will bring his show "Derek Hough Symphony of Dance" to Mountain America Center in December.
Tickets are available online at ticketmaster.com or at Mountain America Center’s Bingham Healthcare Box Office during open hours. VIP packages also will be available through derekhough.com, where fans will have the chance to purchase premium tickets, including pre-show parties and meet and greet opportunities the star.
Hough is a six-time "Dancing with the Stars" champion, a three-time Emmy Winner for Outstanding Choreography and a New York Times bestselling author. He also is the grandson of Don and Romaine Heaton of Idaho Falls. (Don died in March at the age of 91.) Hough's sister, Julianne, is also an accomplished dancer, actress and singer. She captured back-to-back "Dancing with the Stars" titles in seasons 4 and 5; and it was recently announced that she will be the show's co-host for Season 32.
"Derek Hough Symphony of Dance" kicks off Sept. 28 in Las Vegas, with stops in major markets such as Los Angeles, San Diego, New Orleans, Atlanta, Boston, New York, Salt Lake City, Chicago, Denver, Nashville and more before concluding in Idaho Falls on Dec. 23, a Mountain America Center news release said.
