Anyone who wants to shoot at model airplanes with a paintball gun while raising money to help disabled veterans will have the chance Saturday morning.
The Desert Eagles Model Airplane Flying Club, a local club affiliated with the Academy of Model Aeronautics, is hosting the event from 9 a.m. to noon. It will be at the field the group leases from Bonneville County and meets at regularly, off of New Sweden Road, accessed via a gravel road just north of the entrance to Doug Andrus Distributing. As well as the paintball-shooting opportunity, club members will put on some demonstration flights at 10:30 a.m.
Tye Tomchak, the club's treasurer, said they plan to take precautions to help avoid spreading coronavirus, including making hand sanitizer available and wiping down the paintball guns with sanitizer between uses.
"Social distancing and face masks will be encouraged so everyone can feel safer," Tomchak said.
Ten paintballs will cost $2, and the club also plans to raffle off pizza and massage coupons as well as an Apprentice model airplane with a radio. A local company G&H Paintball Supply and Game is donating the paintballs and paintball guns, Tomchak said, as they have when the Desert Eagles have held similar charity fundraisers in the past.
"All these years they've supplied the guns and the paintballs for nothing," he said.
All proceeds will go to the Veterans Mobility Corp, a charity that was started by Chapter 972 of the Vietnam Veterans of America in Idaho Falls and raises money to refurbish old wheelchairs and give them to veterans and their spouses and children. Frank Smith, who works with the Veterans Mobility Corp, said the group has refurbished and given away 269 wheelchairs since it started its efforts three years ago. Most, he said, have been to veterans and their families in southeastern Idaho, but he has given some to people in other parts of Idaho and in Jackson, Wyo. A few have gone to people even further afield such as in California, Virginia or Arizona.
Even when they aren't holding a specifically public event, Desert Eagles Model Airplane Flying Club members are out in the field flying most mornings when the wind permits, and Tomchak said people are welcome to stop by on other days too.
"The public is very welcome out here to come watch," he said.