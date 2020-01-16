Despite the piles of snow so far this January — approaching 2 feet in town and three times that in the high country — the Idaho Department of Fish and Game says it has no plans for supplemental feeding of big game animals.
“The short answer is that this is a normal winter so far, and the department usually only feeds big game during extreme winter conditions, or when other factors prompt it,” said Roger Phillips, information supervisor for Fish and Game in a news release.
Fish and Game has winter feeding advisory committees in most of its regions that communicate frequently and hold emergency meetings after significant snow events that may prompt a need for supplemental feeding. Conditions such as snow crust, extended periods of sub-zero temperatures, animals causing damage to private farms or animals creating hazards to public safety are considered in the decision to feed.
Fish and Game also warned that feeding deer passing through private property generally leads to problems.
“There’s a bunch of reasons not to feed deer,” said James Brower, public information director for Fish and Game’s Snake River region. “It makes (people) feel good, but a (deer’s) gut bacteria at this point has left. Cured grasses like alfalfa can’t be digested. Even though it makes them full, it doesn’t give them any nutritional value.”
Brower said that in emergency situations, Fish and Game does have an expensive specialty feed mixture that offers some help to deer who prefer nibbling on sage- and bitterbrush during the winter months.
“Deer, elk, pronghorn and other wildlife are adapted to Idaho’s climate and can withstand most winter weather,” Phillips said. “When extreme weather threatens massive die-offs, Fish and Game has feed stockpiled so department personnel can react.”
“Feeding them is always a last resort for us,” Brower said.
Brower also said sometimes people in or near towns put out feed for deer thinking they’re doing them a favor only to encourage the animals to keep coming back.
“Although people have good intentions and only want to help, feeding can lead to unforeseen problems and can actually do more harm than good,” said Tempe Regan, a wildlife biologist based in Salmon. “For one, it often begins with just a few animals, but their numbers can quickly grow and become overwhelming.”
Brower said feeding deer can also create other problems.
“They’re crossing roads with a high potential to get hit, and, like they’ve had in the Ketchum-Sun Valley area, predators follow them in. They’ve had mountain lions coming into town where they don’t need to be,” he said.
Brower said occasionally Fish and Game resorts to baiting elk away from dangerous situations or away from ranchers’ haystacks. Though the preferred method is just to build barriers, protect haystacks and haze elk off haystacks.
“If you have a pod of 150 elk coming in, which is not uncommon, they can wipe out a pretty good chunk and destabilize the haystacks because they are only eating up so high, and cause them to fall over,” Brower said. “We have volunteers helping us out, employees and conservation officers out every night trying to prevent damage.”
A final reason not to feed animals relates to disease.
“Deer and elk receiving supplemental feed often quickly congregate in unnaturally high numbers in small areas, which increases the chances of diseases spreading among the population,” said Mike Demick, a Fish and Gamer staff biologist. “Malnourished animals and crowding stress creates conditions ideal for serious disease outbreaks, which is a serious concern to livestock producers and wildlife managers alike.”