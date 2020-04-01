Many Idahoans were already feeling a bit shaken by the events of March. And that was before the earthquake.
A magnitude 6.5 earthquake struck in the Challis National Forest around 5:52 p.m. Tuesday, centered near Shake Creek — no, really — just northwest of Stanley and 72 miles northeast of Boise, followed by smaller aftershocks.
People reported feeling the quake as far away as Moscow, Spokane, Montana and Nevada. No loss of life and minimal damage has been reported thus far.
"Perceived shaking for the quake was very strong," the U.S. Geological Survey reported. "The event was widely felt, with close to 16,000 'Did You Feel It?' reports thus far submitted, but likely to have low impact."
Even though it did little damage, Tuesday's quake was the strongest reported in Idaho since the October 1983 Borah Peak earthquake, a magnitude 6.9 quake that killed two people in Challis and resulted in over $12 million in damage in the Challis and Mackay areas.
Idaho Falls
Although the earthquake wasn't as noticeable here as in the Boise area, many eastern Idahoans did report feeling it. Idaho Falls city spokesman Bud Cranor was leaving City Hall and had just gotten into his truck when the earthquake hit.
“I thought someone was pranking me, shaking my truck,” he said.
Mayor Rebecca Casper has asked every department head to check to make sure nothing was damaged. So far the only reported damage to city infrastructure, Cranor said, has been a picture that fell off a wall at City Hall and broke.
Hannah Lynn, who lives outside of Idaho Falls, said she was sitting in her living room with her family watching a movie when her oldest daughter asked why the couch was moving.
"Sitting in a recliner opposite of her, I realized my chair was also shaking back and forth, but I was thinking to myself it was one of my dogs scratching an ear too close to my chair," Lynn wrote in an email. "Scanning the area around me and realizing all the pets were sleeping it took me a moment to process. Having felt a number of earthquakes before (including those that rocked our region from Soda Springs in 2017), it took me only a few seconds longer to register and announced 'We're having an earthquake!'"
"My husband and younger daughter said they felt it too, and we started looking around, taking notice of all the hanging lights in our house beginning to sway back and forth along with a few floor plants that began to rustle," she continued. "It lasted long enough for my husband to get up and see the large chandelier swinging steadily in the foyer, and also for me to get my camera up on my phone to record the pendant lights swinging over the bar in my kitchen."
Custer County
The quake was stronger in Custer County near the epicenter. Mountain Village Restaurant Bar Manager Randy Bradford said the earthquake didn't interrupt take-out orders at the Stanley business, but it gave it him a scare when all of the glass bottle behind the bar started to sway.
"There was a loud rumble, then it started to shake," Bradford said. "The shaking kept getting worse. Nothing broke, thank God."
Bradford said he spent the aftermath of the quake checking the restaurant for compromises and making "quite a few calls." Bradford said friends and family checked in with him, making sure he wasn't hurt.
Custer County Disaster Services Coordinator Mike Graham immediately started to drive around the county after the quake, looking for problems or people who needed help. By about 7:20 p.m. all he had found were a lot of rocks on Idaho Highway 75 that tumbled from the hillsides into the driving lanes, according to Custer County Commissioner Wayne Butts. The worst spot was at Ice Corner, the nickname for the bridge above Clayton on the way to Stanley.
Butts was in Challis at the time but says he didn't feel the earthquake.
"Like I told the governor's office, there was one last package of toilet paper and I got it and I was so excited, I didn't feel a thing," Butts said.
On a more serious note, he said, "it sounds like we dodged a bullet."
Butts had spoken with Sheriff's Office personnel, other commissioners, personnel at the Stanley and Pahsimeroi fish hatcheries and county residents and said none of them reported any damage. He also spoke with personnel in the governor's office who wanted to make sure Custer County didn't need any assistance from the state and assured them everything was good.
Butts said he had spoken with Custer County Commissioner Steve Smith, whose family owns and operates a ranch at Borah Mountain. Smith said everything in the Mackay area was OK after the earthquake. Smith told Butts he felt the ground shaking, but it was nothing like the big quake of 1983, the epicenter of which was basically on Smith's property.
'Memories of the big one'
East Fork rancher Doug Baker said when the rumbling started and the ground started shaking "it brought back memories of the big one," referring to the 1983 Borah earthquake.
Baker was working at the Forest Service office in Challis in 1983. That quake shook the ground hard enough that file cabinet drawers popped open and coffee spilled out of cups, he said.
Tuesday's quake "rumbled pretty good," Baker said. "It started out like the other one — a rumble and a light shake and then it got more and louder and lasted quite a while. The noise was like the big one."
Baker said he held on to his flat-screen TV because it was shuffling around and he thought it would topple, but it didn't fall over. His house didn't suffer any damage and the initial surveys of his family's ranch didn't indicate any damage to animals or fences or corrals, Baker said.
'Next thing I know my house starts shaking'
When Custer County sheriff's deputies Lane Bowman and Kyle O'Brien started their days off, they didn't expect a 6.5 magnitude earthquake would interrupt their recreational time.
"I was on my floor playing video games," O'Brien said. "Next thing I know my house starts shaking."
"I think it lasted about five seconds," Bowman, who lives near Stanley, said. "It wasn't very long but now all my picture frames are crooked."
Bowman said his home and neighborhood weren't damaged and as far as he knew on his day off, no one was hurt.
Deputy Matt Williams, who was on duty in Mackay when the earthquake shook the town, reported no serious damage or casualties.
"I was running traffic in the middle of town and all of the sudden my car starts shaking," Williams said.