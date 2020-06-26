Diablas Kitchen has officially opened in its new location. A ribbon-cutting was held June 19, and the place opened for diners on Tuesday, making this the restaurant’s first full week of business.
“People have definitely been excited and happy for us. It’s been a great response for sure,” owner Deana Brower said.
Formerly located on A Street, Brower renovated the old Westbank property at 525 River Parkway. Brower was drawn the building's large kitchen and dining area.
Diablas Kitchen originally opened as 3’s Co. Catering in September 2011 at its A Street location before Brower changed its name and opened the restaurant. Yet Diablas Kitchen still has a heavy catering component to it. Owning both a restaurant and catering business wasn’t easy in a small location.
“I’ve been looking for a bigger space for about three years now. We often had to close the restaurant in order to accommodate the catering because there just wasn’t enough space to do both,” Brower said.
Brower wanted to make sure the new location had the same feel to it as the beloved A Street space. The décor, dining furniture and semi-open kitchen layout all remain the same, but a new pastel color scheme and an epic view of the waterfalls give the River Parkway location a brighter feel.
“It’s so much bigger, so much nicer and the view is amazing. It really is the best view of the falls. A good portion of our front windows have a perfect view,” Brower said.
Another draw for customers may be its new spot is in what was once the historic Westbank property. The Westbank had previously been home to Hotel on the Falls until it shut down in 2014. The tower restaurant inside has been empty ever since.
“The Westbank was such a huge thing, and then it had been on the wayside for so long. And now it’s being used again. Lots of people have memories from here. People are excited to come back to this space that they adored and loved where they have all these memories,” Brower said.
Though Diablas previously had a weekly rotating menu, the restaurant has now transitioned into a seasonal menu. The new location opening kicked off their summer menu with “all the old favorites” as well as recent specials such as “hand-battered cod with Mauai Wowie tartar sauce.”
While one might expect moving locations to be difficult during a pandemic, Brower said it actually allowed her to speed up the process. She and her approximate 15 employees have worked hard to make their June opening date.
“Normally a move of this size, with this amount of remodeling, would've taken around 6 months or so. We did it in three months,” Brower said.
Diablas Kitchen will now be open Wednesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for lunch and 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. for dinner. On Sundays, it will be open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
More information and a full menu can be found at diablaskitchen.com.