669ADAA3-7785-48B2-BA22-AA0DE67FD2E0.jpeg
Buy Now

Nearly 200 people were waiting outside of Dick’s Sporting Goods store in Idaho Falls Friday morning awaiting the grand opening. 

 Ileana Hunter / ihunter@postregister.com

Dick's Sporting Goods is hosting its grand opening celebration this weekend and local residents seemed excited to see what it had to offer.

A large crowd lined up Friday outside the store's doors at the Grand Teton Mall before it even opened.

Tags

Recommended for you