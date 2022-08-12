Dick's Sporting Goods is hosting its grand opening celebration this weekend and local residents seemed excited to see what it had to offer.
A large crowd lined up Friday outside the store's doors at the Grand Teton Mall before it even opened.
"The opening has gone so well, we are so happy with the turnout," said Chris Obay, operations manager for Dick's. "Today is our grand opening but we have been open for the last few days with such great support from the community.
"There were nearly 200 people waiting outside of our store this morning. People were all the way down past Barnes and Noble."
During the grand opening celebration, which continues through Sunday, Idaho Falls' newest sporting goods store will offer shoppers the chance to win prizes, participate in raffles and see what the store has to offer.
Dick's, 2240 E. 17th St., is open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday.
The store has a variety of promotions going on throughout the weekend including mystery gift cards to the first 100 adults in line each day, including one lucky winner who will get a $500 gift card, Dick's Grand Challenge, which includes photo ops, agility courses, trivia and games as well as the chance to enter to win a grand prize valued up to $500, according to a company news release.
Obay said Dick's is the only sporting goods store in Idaho Falls with a full-service section for ice skates, archery gear, bike gear and golf gear. The service section can help with fittings, repairs, tune-ups and more, Obay said.
Although the store has a wide variety of sporting goods, it also has shoes and clothing items for everyone.
The Hernandez family, residents of Idaho Falls, were in the store for two hours doing back-to-school shopping.
"We saw all the people coming in and out and couldn't help but go inside," Lizzy Hernandez said. "My kids and I got all of our new shoes and gym clothes in one store, it was amazing."
