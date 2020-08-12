The Idaho Falls YMCA will be offering distance learning classes and tutoring for students from public school districts and private charter schools in the region.
Full-time and part-time classes will be made available to elementary school students through the community center soon after the school year begins, the nonprofit announced on its Facebook page. The lessons are aligned with core requirements from the State Department of Education and local schools, as well as programs specifically focused on STEM courses and the social-emotional health of students.
YMCA CEO Monica Bitrick said the center had offered similar classes for years but moved to full-time remote classes for some students after the local school districts ended their in-person classes in March. She said the YMCA has been working over the past months to bring in more staff members who can help teach classes and provide devices for students in need.
"It's tough when you have to innovate and pivot your programs from what we've done for a number of years, but we have been very fortunate as a nonprofit to be able to do so," Bitrick said.
Bitrick said that around 150 students have taken classes through the YMCA since March and she expected that number to significantly grow in the fall. The size of some courses will be limited by the staff-to-student ratio in place for local child care providers including the YMCA.
The center is also launching an online tutoring program to help students who may be struggling with their classes. The additional lessons will be available on weekday evenings and weekends from current and former teachers, as well as employees from Idaho National Lab.
"This will provide the ones who are doing online learning with resources that parents can tap into outside their normal work schedules," Bitrick said.
Bitrick said that all children who attend the educational programs at the YMCA are required to wear masks, and the buildings are cleaned and sanitized throughout the day. Masks are also encouraged for the athletes and spectators who will be playing basketball, soccer and volleyball over the next few months.