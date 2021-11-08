Ten individuals in the Idaho Falls area will be honored by the Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce today and receive the chamber’s Distinguished Under 40 awards.
The Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce recently announced the 10 award recipients on its Facebook page.
The Distinguished Under 40 awards are given to 10 young professionals nominated by their peers annually. The chamber selects the award recipients based on “their commitment to accomplish great things in their careers, community and education”, the chamber’s website says.
The award recipients will be honored during a chamber luncheon from noon to 1:30 p.m. at WestBank, located at 525 River Parkway. Tickets can be purchased on the chamber’s website and are $25 for chamber members, $30 for nonmembers and $500 for a table.
Stacy Butcher, chamber programs & events coordinator, told the Post Register in August that the 2020 award winners will also be honored at this year’s luncheon because the 2020 luncheon was canceled due to the pandemic.
Here are the 2021 award winners:
Sara Prentice, Idaho National Laboratory
Phil Campbell, Bonneville Joint School District 93
Matthew Johnson, Lincoln Court Retirement Community
Mallory Snow, Idaho Falls Public Library
Lauren Stanek, Elevation Labs
Katie Burke, I.E. Productions
Justin Esplin, College of Eastern Idaho
David Hoffenberg, Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center