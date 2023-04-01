High school girls will have a chance to show their talents and possibly win awards at the Distinguished Young Women of Bonneville County program. The program is scheduled for 6 p.m. April 8 at the Thunder Ridge Performing Arts Center, 4941 1st St. in Idaho Falls. Lobby doors open at 5 p.m., and auditorium doors open at 5:30 p.m.

Distinguished Young Women is a national “scholarship program for (junior and senior) girls,” said Missy Harker, the program organizer.


