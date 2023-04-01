High school girls will have a chance to show their talents and possibly win awards at the Distinguished Young Women of Bonneville County program. The program is scheduled for 6 p.m. April 8 at the Thunder Ridge Performing Arts Center, 4941 1st St. in Idaho Falls. Lobby doors open at 5 p.m., and auditorium doors open at 5:30 p.m.
Distinguished Young Women is a national “scholarship program for (junior and senior) girls,” said Missy Harker, the program organizer.
Girls from high schools across Bonneville County will participate in the event. In total, there will be 22 girls from seven different schools, Harker said.
There are five categories participants can win awards for — scholastics, interview, talent, fitness and self-expression. However, the scholastics and interview portions are completed before the program, Harker said.
During the program, the girls will perform talent, fitness and self-expression.
“They do a 90-second talent of their choice,” Harker said. “We’ve got violinists and pianists and dancers, and we have a girl demonstrating soccer, and we have lots of monologues.”
There will be “five overall winners, and in every category we have an overall winner plus four category winners,” Harker said.
Each award is worth different amounts of money.
“The actual winner of our program this year, just through winning alone, is getting a $4,000 scholarship,” Harker said.
Tickets for the program are $10 and can be purchased either from the participants or can be purchased at the door the night of the event.
Bonneville County high school girls interested in being part of the Distinguished Young Women program next year can apply online at bonneville.id.distinguishedyw.org.
Applicants must be part of the graduating class of 2025.
