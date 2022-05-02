The Idaho Falls School District 91 board of trustees is currently considering adopting K-8 math curriculum, U.S. history curriculum and physics curriculum.
During a District 91 Friday Facebook Live video, Curriculum Director Khris Smith said curriculum adoptions are reviewed by a committee that parents can participate in. The district also provides opportunities for parents and teachers to provide input before the board reviews proposals with open house events or smaller focus group meetings, Smith said.
“With all of our committees, when we gather our teachers together and anyone that’s on that committee, we emphasize transparency,” Smith said during the video.
Smith said during the video that many people have asked about the history curriculum and potential sources of bias.
“Our high school teachers with U.S. history did a great job,” Smith said during the video. “They take it to heart that when they present material in class, that they’re not bringing any sort of their own bias or party affiliation or anything like that into the classroom.”
Awareness around history, social studies and civics education has increased in recent years because of national attention to critical race theory. In 2021, Gov. Brad Little signed House Bill 377 in response to the Legislature’s concerns about critical race theory.
The bill prevents teachers from “indoctrinating” students into belief systems that claim that members of any race, sex, religion, ethnicity or national origin are inferior or superior to other groups. It also makes it illegal to make students “affirm, adopt or adhere to” beliefs that members of these groups are today responsible for past actions of the groups to which they claim to belong.
Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra has stated multiple times in recent weeks during her re-election campaign that she has found no evidence of critical race theory being systemically taught in Idaho schools.
All curriculum adoptions must adhere to Idaho content standards and the school board approves curriculum adoptions.
The proposed curriculum materials can be viewed on the district’s website. The materials are currently on a 30-day public review for parents and patrons to provide input before the board makes a final decision on May 11.
Student and teacher textbooks can also be reviewed at the district office 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The K-8 math materials are available at the district’s elementary and middle schools. U.S. history and physics materials are available at Idaho Falls High School and Skyline High School.
“Parents really have an opportunity to engage. I don’t know that there’s any barriers,” Superintendent Jim Shank said. “We want people to come in (and look at these resources).”