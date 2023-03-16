Idaho Falls School District 91 has hired an additional school resource officer, bringing its total to five.

While it's not uncommon for the district to participate in the hiring process of the law enforcement officers, District 91 officials have strayed from the norm by offering to pay the entirety of the salary for its newest resource officer, Timothy Weaver of the Idaho Falls Police Department.


