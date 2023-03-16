Idaho Falls School District 91 has hired an additional school resource officer, bringing its total to five.
While it's not uncommon for the district to participate in the hiring process of the law enforcement officers, District 91 officials have strayed from the norm by offering to pay the entirety of the salary for its newest resource officer, Timothy Weaver of the Idaho Falls Police Department.
Superintendent Jim Shank said district officials had to wait longer than they wanted to fill the position because there was not a large pool of applicants. They jumped on the opportunity once they found someone that was a good fit and moved the process along quickly following Weaver’s selection in February.
With school safety where it is these days, Shank said the officer’s salary is an investment the district was willing to make.
"There are two reasons why the district has offered to pay the entirety of the salary for the new resource officer — the first being that it was a goal of the board’s at the beginning of the year to add another school resource officer to the team, and they have now fulfilled that goal,” Shank said. “The second is that we did not necessarily want to jeopardize that decision by going into a negotiations process with the city and felt that it was worth it to pay the money and proceed forward because the kids deserve the added safety measure. We did not want anything to get in the way of getting this person hired."
Usually, the positions are paid for by both the school district and the city’s police department, splitting the cost in a pre-arranged agreement, but the district did not want to wait for the process to work its way through the system and opted instead to cover the bill themselves.
For two of the school resource officers, District 91 pays 70% of the cost and the city picks up the remaining 30%. For the second pair, the district and the city each pay 50%.
During the summer when schools are not in session, the resource officers are deployed to help with the most urgent law enforcement needs of the city.
Weaver has been with the police department for almost six years and is excited about the new opportunity within the school district.
"It's a huge learning curve, but I know that it is something I can do and that it will be a really rewarding position,” Weaver said. “Seeing things from a patrol officer’s perspective and from the perspective of an SRO (school resource officer) is completely different but I am ready to learn that world and be the best that I can be.”
Weaver’s training for the position has involved the guidance of officer Brian Smith, the school resource officer for Idaho Falls High School, who also trained Weaver when he was becoming a law enforcement officer. Weaver began training for the resource office role last week. Before he was selected for the position he spent a day shadowing Smith. After three days of onsite training, Weaver began walking the halls of Compass Academy on Monday.
"I don't know if I am prepared for it, but I don't know if there is much else that I could do to really be more prepared other than just get in there and get started," Weaver said.
Before Weaver took over as the school resource officer Monday for Compass Academy, Dora Erickson Elementary School and Linden Park Elementary School, Smith was responsible for all three of those schools as well as Idaho Falls High School, Emerson Alternative High School and Theresa Bunker Elementary School, bringing his previous load to six total schools within the district.
"In a perfect world I would only be in charge of this school (Idaho Falls High School), but you know, the district has at least 19 campuses so that is honestly out of the realm of possibilities," Smith said. "It always seems like when I leave one school to go take care of something in another school, something happens at the school I left."
Now that Weaver will be taking over the work at three of the district’s schools, Smith said the safety at all six of the schools he and Weaver cover will increase drastically.
"Our biggest responsibility is to keep the students and staff safe while they are at school, ensuring that they can receive their education without fear or worry," Smith said. “It’s harder to do that when your load is more than you can really handle.”
The district’s five school resource officers work together to ensure all schools are covered.
"We now have an SRO that has a primary location of Compass Academy, Idaho Falls High School, Skyline High School, and splitting elementary schools and then two officers that divide their time between the district's middle schools and junior high schools," said Jessica Clements, public information officer for the Idaho Falls Police Department.
Though there are officers responsible for each school in the district, Smith said resource officers' home bases are the larger middle schools and high schools, only making their way to the elementary schools as needed.
Clements assured that while there is not always an officer at every campus, students are safe.
"The rest of the police department is always available to step in if there are serious threats and time sensitive matters and if the SRO is not currently available, a patrol officer will be there," Clements said.
Police department and district officials agree that more officers will be necessary to handle future growth in the district's student population.
“We have two large comprehensive high schools, Compass Academy, Emerson Alternative High School and several middle schools and elementary schools," Shank said. "If you include the Career Technical Education Center, we have 19 separate campuses. The things that might occur at a school vary and with only four officers to manage, I don't know if that is sufficient and even wonder if five is enough.”
Idaho Falls High School Principal Christopher Powell said his experience with the officers has been more than positive, and while he still works to deal with most of the school’s issues on his own, he feels their presence is beyond necessary at the school.
“We don't just report anything to the SRO and leave it up to him deal with it all,” Powell said. “That's not a good setting for a school or for the kids. Disruptive kids, school culture, parents, they have always been a part of schools and we handle them the way schools have always handled them."
Powell said he could count on his hands the number of times he has felt he really needed a resource officer in the moment but when we needed them, he really needed them.
"By the time you need an SRO, you are dealing with a real crisis and we want that crisis to de-escalate as quickly as possible and without anyone getting hurt," Powell said.
Clements feels the officers are necessary because of the connection they make from the police department to the school district, a resource she feels is invaluable to both institutions.
The benefit of SROs is they offer an insider's look at the education system, something the station is sometimes unfamiliar with but needs to understand. They are more familiar with the students, staff, administration, the school disciplinary process and the layout of the school, Clements said.
The resource officers also help the students build a positive relationship with law enforcement.
"The SROs are an integral part of the safety plans for the schools, they create lasting and positive relationships with the students, they investigate crimes that occur at the schools so patrol officers do not have to be pulled out of the neighborhoods, and they make the schools a safer place for learning," Police Chief Bryce Johnson wrote in a February memo to the city council explaining the addition.
Smith said that besides his presence as an officer in the school, many students have simply come to him in need of someone to talk to.
"I have more kids coming up to me and talking about themselves and what is happening in their lives than ones coming up to me to report a crime,” Smith said. “I am here for both of those reasons but really these kids just need a safe space and someone that will be there for them."
Weaver will finish out the last few months of the school year and this summer will be attending the National Association for School Resource Officers conference for the basic school resource officer training and will return next summer for the advanced class.
Ready to accept his new responsibility, Weaver is advised by Clements that the position will be hard and much different than anything he has had to do previously.
"It's not just being a law enforcement officer anymore,” Clements said, “It's being a mentor, a coach, a teacher, a confidant."
