Idaho Falls School District 91 is inviting community members to learn more about the district’s upcoming supplemental plant facilities levy election on March 8.
The district is hosting a community meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the Taylorview Middle School auditorium. School board members will be in attendance to meet district parents and patrons and discuss the levy.
“This is a levy that comes up every 10 years and it's important to the district,” said Superintendent Jim Shank in a Friday District 91 Facebook Live video.
The levy generates about $2.4 million a year, which is used for capital expenses such as technology, school buses, matching funds for parent-teacher organizations and maintenance to school buildings and facilities. Shank said in the video that the district has relied on the levy for about 60 years.
The school board did not increase the amount of the levy from the last time it was renewed. A December District 91 news release said the tax impact per $100,000 is not expected to change if voters pass the levy, which would require 55% of voters to be in favor under Idaho statute.
Additionally, the release said as median value of homes in the Idaho Falls area have gone up 14%, the district’s overall tax rate has gone down 17% during the same time. The total annual tax bill for all District 91’s levy and bond payments has gone from $401 to $389 a year for a home with the median value of $380,000, according to realtor.com.
“Idaho Falls School District is in a good position in terms of the dollar amounts that we levy,” Shank said in the video. “We’re not a high levy district – right in the middle of the road really. I know that there’s been a lot of hard work to keep it that way in the past and try to be sensitive to taxpayers and their needs and wants.”
With the age of some of the district’s buildings, Shank said the levy is a good return on investment. Several buildings in the district including Idaho Falls High School and Skyline High School have been identified as needing renovations or a new building completely by district patrons, according to a recent district survey.
Another community meeting about the levy is scheduled at 7 p.m., March 1 in the Skyline High School Little Theater.
Polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. during the election. Voters would vote where they cast ballots in a regular election. For more information on early voting, election poll locations and more, visit the Bonneville County Elections Office website at: https://www.bonnevillecountyidaho.gov/county-departments/elections or call 208-529-1363.