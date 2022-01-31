Idaho Falls High School is seen in this file photograph taken Thursday, July 9, 2020. Nearly two-thirds of more than 3,000 respondents of a recent District 91 survey expressed interest in the district building a new high school to replace Idaho Falls.
Idaho Falls School District 91 is inviting parents and patrons to give feedback on the district’s facilities plan, which will outline how the district improves and maintains its facilities over the next 10 years.
Parents can attend a community dialogue at 6 p.m., Wednesday at Skyline High School to see results from the district’s community survey about the plan and provide input on draft recommendations.
The survey was open from Jan. 7 to Jan. 21. More than 3,000 parents, patrons, students and staff responded, which is nearly 10 times more people that responded to a similar survey about facilities in 2019.
“What a great response to your survey. This is going to give us some real data to work with and some real answers to some of the questions from (school board members and district leadership),” said Rob Olsen during the District 91’s Jan. 25 school board work session. Olsen is senior director of Cooperative Strategies, the district’s financial and demographic planner for the facilities plan.
Most people who responded to the survey (64%) indicated they want the district to build a new high school at a new location rather than renovating Idaho Falls High School. District 91 officials have identified the school as overcapacity and in need of major renovations and improvements.
Another 80% of respondents indicated if Idaho Falls High School is rebuilt, they’d like to see the new building near 49th Street and Holmes Avenue.
About three-quarters of respondents also expressed a desire for renovations at Skyline High School, although the majority of people surveyed wanted the district to prioritize Idaho Falls High School.
“(Idaho Falls) it does feels like in our discussions and just in the community it feels like something needs to be done now,” said board member Paul Haacke during the work session. “Skyline definitely needs to be addressed but it’s not as dire as Idaho Falls.”
The majority of respondents also expressed interest in the district building a new elementary school on the south side of the District 91’s jurisdiction as that area has grown in population over the last several years. Temple View Elementary School also was identified to be in need of major renovations or a new building.
Final facilities plans are scheduled to be presented to the Idaho Falls school board on March 9.
Full survey results are available on the project’s website: