Parents who are looking for support in parenting their children have theopportunityto receive help from a new Idaho Falls School District 91 partnership.
District 91 has partnered with the Utah-basedCook Center for Human Connection to provide mental health resources to itsparents and families. TheCook Center aims to "bring together the best organizations, programs and products to prevent suicide, provide mental health support, and enhance human connections vital for people to thrive by supporting children, families and schools," according to the organization’s website.
One organization the Cook Center has partnered with is ParentGuidance.org, which helps parents be able to access individual coaching sessions to strengthen their parenting skills, online coursesand other resources with access toindividualcoaching sessions.
MargaretWimborne, the district’s director of Communications and Outreach, said the partnership allows parents within the district to access coaching sessionsfor free.Tuesday’s webinar will be an information session where parents can ask questions, but it is not required to attend if they’d like toreceive help.
“Our goal is to provide some additional resources to families who may need some extra help during these challenging times,”Wimbornesaid. “We think this is a valuable resource for families and hopefully there’s some who can take advantage of it.”
In addition to the coaching sessions, there are several different courses parents can sign up for that cover a variety of topics to promote mental well-beingon the parent guidance website. Parents can also directly ask a therapist any additional questions they’d like to beaddressed.