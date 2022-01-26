Idaho Falls School District 91 plans to expand all-day kindergarten offerings to all of its elementary schools. In this Feb. 11, 2020, file photo, Linden Park Elementary School kindergarten teacher Brittany Ludwig and Principal Kristoffer Smith hand out the book “Frindle” to students.
Idaho Falls School District 91 will offer free full-day kindergarten districtwidestarting next year.
The district’s school board met Tuesday for a work session and voted to approve funding full-day kindergarten for all kindergartners.
The decision was unanimous and there was little discussion from board members. The board also saw a presentation for full-day kindergarten funding during its Jan. 12 meeting.
Parents will still have the option to choose whether their children attendsfull-day kindergarten and the programwill be funded by the district’s general funds, K-3 literacy, special education and title dollars, federal COVID-19 relief funds and other grants.
The Idaho Legislature may also provide funding to school districts for full-day kindergarten, which Gov. Brad Little recommended in his State of the State address.
District 91 currently offers full-day kindergarten at four elementary schools, but few students come into kindergarten with the skills they need at the grade level, according to the district. Temple View Elementary Principal Sarah Childers told the Post Register in September that about 25%-30% of kindergarten students come into the school year meeting the district's standards at a proficient level. Childers said the half-day schedule makes it difficult to get the remaining students to proficient level.
Fall Idaho Reading Indicator scores show 31% of the district’s kindergarteners were reading at grade level, lower than the state average of 41%.
In the 2020-2021 school year, Temple View’s full-day kindergarten students’ average reading indicator scores jumped from an average of 27% in fall to 74% in spring.
District officials anticipate spending $1.4 million on additional staff for full-day kindergarten, which includes 16 full-time teachers and 20 full-time classroom aides.
More information about full-day kindergarten opportunities will be available during spring registration.