Idaho Falls School District 91 announced Thursday that Karla LaOrange has been chosen to serve as its new superintendent after a nationwide search.
“It is an amazing opportunity,” LaOrange said. “I feel very fortunate and very excited.”
LaOrange is a Utah native and a graduate of Idaho Falls High School.
The school board expressed a warm welcome to one of their own.
“We are excited to welcome Karla LaOrange to D91. Karla has an impressive depth of knowledge and years of experience in education that will serve the district well,” said District 91 Board Chairwoman Hillary Radcliffe in the news release announcing the selection. “It is clear that her focus on increasing student achievement for all students will be an asset."
LaOrange will replace Jim Shank, who announced in March that he was leaving the district effective June 30. Shank, who joined the district in July 2021, took a similar position at the North Beach School District in Ocean Shores, Washington.
LaOrange was educated in District 91 and began her teaching career in a fifth-grade classroom at Dora Erickson Elementary in 1985. Later, she taught in the gifted and talented program for a few years. From 1996-1997, she was a part-time assistant principal at Sunnyside Elementary School and part-time sixth-grade instructor. For one year in 1997-1998, she served as head teacher and principal at Osgood Elementary School. She was the principal at Linden Park Elementary School from 1998 to 2006, after which she worked in the district office from 2006 to 2012.
She is presently employed as the Elementary Education Faculty Program Director and Department Chair at Brigham Young University-Idaho, where she has worked for 11 years.
LaOrange holds a bachelor's degree in elementary education and a master's degree in curriculum and instruction with an endorsement in administration from Idaho State University, according to her biography on BYU-Idaho’s website. She is working on her dissertation in reading and literacy for her doctorate program in educational leadership.
LaOrange accepted the school district’s offer Wednesday evening.
Four finalists were considered for the position. During an executive session on Tuesday, each of the finalists — Becky Hogancamp, Scott Rogers, Kristoffer Smith and LaOrange — were interviewed by board members. A panel comprised of parents, patrons and staff also spoke with the candidates and provided input to the board, the release said.
In a work session following the executive session, the board made the decision to offer the position to LaOrange.
According to the release, “all four candidates were clearly dedicated to education and service,” the board stated in their work session.
The final negotiations for the offer are still underway, but the board anticipates that LaOrange will begin working in her position this summer.
In a job listing for the position, the district said the compensation package would include comprehensive benefits and a salary range of $135,000 to $155,000 per year, depending on experience. The district paid Shank $165,850 per year.
“The board looks forward to working closely with the new superintendent to continue current district initiatives, address long standing facility issues and ensure all students graduate with the knowledge, skills and attributes they need to be successful beyond high school,” the release said.
LaOrange is focused on increasing student achievement throughout the district.
“I believe that children need to be in a school environment where they feel valued and where they feel safe,” she said. “Children need to come to school where they know that they are valued, they are recognized and they can learn and grow every day — that they are with a teacher that understands their needs and teaches so they can learn.”
She is grateful for the incredible efforts of teachers within the district.
“The thing that I would really want teachers to know is that I honor them, and that I honor their good work," LaOrange said. "Teachers work really hard to better our children. We’re going to continue to work to build a very collaborative environment to help our students grow and achieve."
As superintendent, she emphasized that she will work closely with school district parents and patrons.
“I think we want to continue to engage with our community, to collaborate with our parents," she said. "We want to continue to be partners with them in our children’s education. We value them, and we invite them to be part of the work.”
