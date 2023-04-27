Karla LaOrange

Idaho Falls School District 91 announced that Karla LaOrange has been selected as its new superintendent starting this summer.

 BYU-Idaho University Relations

Idaho Falls School District 91 announced Thursday that Karla LaOrange has been chosen to serve as its new superintendent after a nationwide search.

“It is an amazing opportunity,” LaOrange said. “I feel very fortunate and very excited.”


