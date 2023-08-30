Idaho Falls School District 91's board of trustees voted during a special meeting Wednesday to file a civil complaint after the Idaho State Tax Commission determined it will not certify the levy voters approved May 16 for a new elementary school south of town.
In the May election, the district’s $3.3 million a year, 10-year plant facilities levy to build the elementary on 65th South won wide approval from voters — with2,081 district patrons voting in favor (69.6%) and 909 voting against it (30.4%). The levy required 55% approval to pass.
District officials had presented the levy in an effort to reduce overcrowding at schools, particularly at Sunnyside Elementary School which was at 145% capacity, the Post Register reported previously.
However, the commission’s decision not to certify the levy “will prevent the district from collecting the tax monies needed to pay for the new school,” according to a district news release.
The dispute centers around “whether school districts can have two plant facilities levies in place at one time,” the release said.
“We are extremely disappointed in the commission’s position and we strongly disagree with its interpretation of the state statues,” District 91 Board Chairwoman Hillary Radcliffe said in the release. “We plan to file this complaint because, as board members, we feel we need to do everything we can to protect local control, and to provide students with safe, secure learning environments.”
The Post Register reached out to the Idaho State Tax Commission for a response. The commission’s Senior Public Information Officer Renee Eymann said she forwarded questions to the commission’s property tax experts who are out of town at a conference, and should be able to respond Thursday.
According to the district's release, “the tax commission rule states districts can have only one plant fund, but it does not stipulate that school districts can have only one levy. This makes sense — the prohibition on multiple funds clearly was designed to prevent districts from going around limitations on levy amounts.
“District 91’s legal counsel believes the law should allow school districts to have an additional plant levy to address changing needs, provided they obtain voter approval and observe levy limitations. The combined amount of D91’s existing plant levy and the one voted in May are well within these limits.”
The school board will continue to plan on building a new school.
“However, the dispute with the tax commission may delay construction and slow the district’s progress on other critical facilities issues. It also may mean the district will need to go back to patrons and ask for voter support again,” the release said.
