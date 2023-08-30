Hillary Radcliffe

Idaho Falls School District 91's board of trustees voted during a special meeting Wednesday to file a civil complaint after the Idaho State Tax Commission determined it will not certify the levy voters approved May 16 for a new elementary school south of town.

In the May election, the district’s $3.3 million a year, 10-year plant facilities levy to build the elementary on 65th South won wide approval from voters — with 2,081 district patrons voting in favor (69.6%) and 909 voting against it (30.4%). The levy required 55% approval to pass.


