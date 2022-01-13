Bonneville Joint School District 93 is closing school for one day as a result of teacher absences from COVID-19 infections.
The school district announced in a Thursday family weekly update it was closing all schools on Friday. On Thursday, the district had 112 absent faculty and were only able to fill 58 of those positions with substitutes and an additional 100 absences were requested for Friday, with the district expecting and additional 25-30 more requests by Friday morning.
“Our teachers and paraprofessionals and aides have been doing their best to cover for our lack of substitutes, but we cannot cover this many unfilled absences,” the update said. “Without being able to safely supervise students, we have made the decision to close all schools on Friday.”
Elementary schools will have a full emergency closure, the update said. This will be a non-school day for students. Teachers and staff will report to work and begin working on plans to prepare for a possible longer closure in the future.
Junior high schools and high school students will have a half-day online learning day on Friday, the update said. Students will be provided with an at-home online learning day and should expect to participate in 30 minutes of learning at home for each class period, using their school-issued Chromebooks to get their assignments in Google Classroom or Schoology or joining Google Meets provided by their teachers.
Non-instructional staff also will report to work for duties as assigned by their principals or supervisors.
The district currently has a higher case count than ever throughout the pandemic. On Thursday, the district’s COVID-19 dashboard showed 129.1 weekly cases in the last week and case counts have entered the threshold for its high transmission phase on Jan. 2.
During the district’s board meeting on Wednesday, Superintendent Scott Woolstenhulme informed board members the district was moving to the high transmission phase of its COVID-19 response plan on Monday. In this phase, students and staff are expected to wear masks although there will be no disciplinary actions against students or staff who choose to not follow this expectation. He also said the district may need to close as a result of the high infection rate and staff absences.
“That spike in cases is absolutely unprecedented,” Woolstenhulme said during the meeting.{
{div class=”OutlineElement Ltr SCXW26376065 BCX8”}{p class=”Paragraph SCXW26376065 BCX8” lang=”EN-US” xml:lang=”EN-US”}{span class=”TextRun SCXW26376065 BCX8” lang=”EN-US” xml:lang=”EN-US” data-contrast=”auto”}{span class=”NormalTextRun SCXW26376065 BCX8”}Woolstenhulme said{/span} {span class=”NormalTextRun SCXW26376065 BCX8”}during the meeting that the substitute fill rate was about 75% this week, which left teachers and paraprofessionals to cover several of their coworkers’ classes.{/span}{/span}{span class=”EOP SCXW26376065 BCX8” data-ccp-props=”{“} {/span}{/div}
{div class=”OutlineElement Ltr BCX8 SCXW26376065”}{p class=”Paragraph SCXW26376065 BCX8” lang=”EN-US” xml:lang=”EN-US”}{span class=”TextRun SCXW26376065 BCX8” lang=”EN-US” xml:lang=”EN-US” data-contrast=”auto”}{span class=”NormalTextRun SCXW26376065 BCX8”}“That’s not a long-term solution. They’re doing it now but at some point, teacher burnout is going to become very real and it’s not sustainable,” Woolstenhulme said to the board. “{/span}{span class=”NormalTextRun SCXW26376065 BCX8”}If we drop below (75% and) are at 50% or even 65%, we’re going to have conversations about closing schools because{/span} {span class=”NormalTextRun SCXW26376065 BCX8”}we just can’t keep them open if we don’t have people in classrooms to supervise kids.”{/span}{/span}{span class=”EOP SCXW26376065 BCX8” data-ccp-props=”{“} {/span}{/div}
{div class=”OutlineElement Ltr BCX8 SCXW26376065”}{p class=”Paragraph SCXW26376065 BCX8” lang=”EN-US” xml:lang=”EN-US”}{span class=”TextRun SCXW26376065 BCX8” lang=”EN-US” xml:lang=”EN-US” data-contrast=”auto”}{span class=”NormalTextRun SCXW26376065 BCX8”}Staff and students who show symptoms of COVID-19 are{/span} {span class=”NormalTextRun SCXW26376065 BCX8”}no longer{/span} {span class=”NormalTextRun SCXW26376065 BCX8”}required to quarantine but{/span} {span class=”NormalTextRun SCXW26376065 BCX8”}are now asked{/span} {span class=”NormalTextRun SCXW26376065 BCX8”}to stay home from school{/span}{span class=”NormalTextRun SCXW26376065 BCX8”}, as a result of the board amending its response plan Wednesday.{/span}{/span}{span class=”TextRun SCXW26376065 BCX8” lang=”EN-US” xml:lang=”EN-US” data-contrast=”auto”} {/span}{span class=”EOP SCXW26376065 BCX8” data-ccp-props=”{“} {/span}{/div}
If a family member tests positive or is diagnosed with COVID, all family members should stay home for five days, according to the district’s plan. Students will not be excluded from school if they are exposed to COVID-19 at school, but may be asked to go home if they show symptoms.
{span class=”TextRun SCXW116688292 BCX8” lang=”EN-US” xml:lang=”EN-US” data-contrast=”auto”}{span class=”NormalTextRun SCXW116688292 BCX8”}District 93 board members also voted to remove the requirement that schools will close if the student absenteeism rate is higher than 20%. Woolstenhulme said{/span} {span class=”NormalTextRun SCXW116688292 BCX8”}during the meeting{/span} {span class=”NormalTextRun SCXW116688292 BCX8”}school closures are more{/span} {span class=”NormalTextRun SCXW116688292 BCX8”}dependent{/span} {span class=”NormalTextRun SCXW116688292 BCX8”}on the{/span} {span class=”NormalTextRun SCXW116688292 BCX8”}availability{/span} {span class=”NormalTextRun SCXW116688292 BCX8”}of staff and student absenteeism{/span} {span class=”NormalTextRun SCXW116688292 BCX8”}will typically reflect staff absenteeism anyway.{/span}{/span}{span class=”EOP SCXW116688292 BCX8” data-ccp-props=”{“} {/span}
All schools are expected to be open on Tuesday, after Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
District 93 joins Caldwell School District and Madison School District 321 to close this week. Caldwell closed schools on Thursday and Friday also due to high COVID-19 infection rates and staffing shortages. {span class=”TextRun SCXW128888640 BCX8” lang=”EN-US” xml:lang=”EN-US” data-contrast=”auto”}On Thursday, District 321 announced in a Facebook post all schools will be closed Friday due to staff shortages.{/span}{span class=”EOP SCXW128888640 BCX8” data-ccp-props=”{“} {/span}