While many school districts in Idaho are seeking to fund full-day kindergarten with the help of the Idaho Legislature, the specific bill on the table may present different literacy intervention options for some school districts.
“(The current bill) is different than just funding all-day kindergarten … We have to have a different discussion because the bill now funds not just kindergarten, but kindergarten through third grade literacy intervention,” said Bonneville Joint School District 93 Superintendent Scott Woolstenhulme during a Monday district Facebook Live video.
The House Education Committee moved Senate Bill 1373, a literacy intervention programs bill, to the House floor on Monday. The bill would fund an additional $46.6 million to the state’s literacy fund which could be used to establish full-day kindergarten but using the funds for full-day kindergarten is not required as additional math and science courses could also be implemented with the money.
An earlier bill would have provided funding for full-day kindergarten by allowing school districts to hire more teachers for the expected enrollment increase of full-day kindergarten, Woolstenhulme said. The Legislature dropped that bill in favor of SB 1373, which has changed the way District 93 is approaching potential funding for early literacy.
Woolstenhulme said many parents have expressed support for full-day kindergarten and it could ultimately be what the district chooses to do if the bill is passed. But he said the district will consider the best way to use the additional funding to help all students from kindergarten through third grade.
District 93 officials intend to present a recommendation to the school board on April 12 after gathering input from teachers and district leaders, Woolstenhulme said.
“I’m confident that we will have our recommendation on the use of those literacy dollars, if that bill goes through, for the April board meeting,” he said.
District officials also discussed the remaining proceeds that are available from the Black Canyon Middle School bond, which is about $1.5 million.
Guy Wangsgard, the district’s chief financial officer, said District 93 was able to generate these funds because of favorable interest rates in 2018 and 2019.
“These bonds were sold in 2018, when rates were 1.5 — pushing 2%. And so really the majority of that was earned in 2018 (and 2019) before interest rates went down,” Wangsgard said.
Black Canyon’s construction also finished slightly under budget, which gave the district the funds from the bond it’s sitting on, Woolstenhulme said.
Bond revenue can only be spent for purposes that were stated on the ballot and all the projects that were on the ballot when the bond passed have been completed, Woolstenhulme said. The only option the district is considering is using the money to purchase more property near the middle school but that is not something the district needs right now, he said.
District 93 could use the money elsewhere if voters approve a new use for the $1.5 million, Woolstenhulme said.