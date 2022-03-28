The 23rd annual Bonneville Joint School District 93 Wellness Clinic starts Tuesday, allowing current and retired district employees and their spouses to receive health screenings.
Screenings will be conducted by specialists from Mountain View Hospital at designated school district sites from 6:30 a.m. to 8 a.m. Employees in the district’s transportation department will be offered screenings from 8:30 to 10 a.m.
Mountain View specialists will be available to perform a blood pressure analysis, body mass index and complete blood panel. Results will be posted to district employees’ online accounts and mailed to their homes.
Interested individuals are advised to fast eight to 12 hours before their blood draw and encouraged to drink plenty of water before coming in. Prescription medications may be taken. Costs should be covered by health insurance providers under preventative care provisions of the Affordable Care Act but the district recommends checking with health insurance carriers.
Photo ID, an insurance card, a registration and consent form, history and physical form, and insurance verification form are required for people to get their blood drawn. The forms can be completed online.
For further information, individuals can contact the district’s human resources benefits office at 208-525-4444; benefits@d93.k12.id.us or Mountain View Hospital at 208-542-7116; benefits@d93.k12.id.us.
Retired employees may visit the site of their choice for screenings. Site locations and dates are:
March 29: Rimrock Elementary and Woodland Hills Elementary employees at Rimrock.
March 30: Hillcrest High School and Sandcreek Middle School employees at Hillcrest.
March 31: Falls Valley Elementary and Tiebreaker Elementary employees at Falls Valley.
April 5: Rocky Mountain Middle School, Bonneville High School and Summit Hills Elementary employees at Rocky Mountain.
April 6: Fairview Elementary, Telford Academy and Ucon Elementary employees at Fairview.
April 7: Ammon Elementary, Mountain Valley Elementary and Hillview Elementary employees at mountain Valley.
April 12: Discovery Elementary, Lincoln High School and Bridgewater Elementary employees at Discovery.
April 13: Iona Elementary and Cloverdale Elementary employees at Iona
April 14: Bonneville Online Schools, district office, Technical Careers High School, maintenance and technology, child nutrition office and special services employees at the district office.
April 18: Transportation employees at the district office from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.
April 19: Black Canyon Middle School and Thunder Ridge High School employees at Black Canyon.