District breaks ground for new elementary school

Members of the Jefferson Joint School District No. 251 School Board, district administration and construction personnel break-ground for the new elementary school at 3950 E. and 200 N. in Rigby Monday. Pictured are: (left to right) Aaron Loftus, Chris Eames, Richard Stephenson, Jozlyn Thomspon, Mike Clements, Debbie Timm, Lisa Sherick, Keith Scholes, Bryce Bronson, Kevin Bodily, Clyde Southwick, Eric Jensen, Roy Ellis, Monica Pauley, Chad Martin, Mirriam Martin, Angie Robison, David Grant, Bruce Byram, Mike Peterson, Leon Clark, Leanna Poole and Michele Southwick.