Maria Jean Hurt and Warren Jackson Hurt
Jeanne A. Daniel and Matthew Nelson Landon
Luis Nevarez and Velinda Sida
Alexandra Nicole Burris and Jay R. Burris
Samantha Brenna Beierle and Jason R. Burgess
Jessica L. Hidalgo and Robert William Hidalgo
Jamie Shook and Nathaniel Evan Shook
Kristine Fisher and Taylor M. Fisher
Nikki L. Brown and Steve Valistenio Brown
Carlin Matthew Feisthamel and Nora S. Feisthamel
Brandon Layne Croft and Brittany L. Croft
John Edward Masterson and Lara Claire Masterson
Llesenia Perez and Alan Armando Perez-perez
Hyrum G. Boynton and Jessica Lyn Boynton
Christina Accinelli and David Moises Accinelli
Mikaela Howard Hurley and Paul Linden Hurley Jr.
Brittany A. Pulley and Michael J. Pulley
Jaason Noel Pruett and Justine Kimberly Pruett
Crystal Marie Felsted and Darrow Eugene Felsted
Allison Andersen Vest and Steven M. Vest
Dairy Azucena Meza and Hector Carmelo Meza
Raymond Gonzales and Sonia Olivia Gonzalez
Justin Gerrard and Krystal Zora Gerrard
Amy Michele Kennedy and Brent S. Kennedy
Angie James and Targhee Cavet James
Rainee Roberts and Rory Roberts
Amanda Frederickson and Mark E. Frederickson
Brandon Lee Martensen and Rachael Lynne Martensen
Jesse Lopez Herrera and Marta Rebecca Herrera
Damion G. Ames and Keara Alea Greenburg
Joel Eugene Johnson and Lacey Ann Johnson
Christina Marie Wiece and John Terry Wiece
Cherrish J. McManus and Christopher C. McManus
Anthony M. Flores and Victoria Michelle Yarnell
Brian Rayne Farrell and Deborah Anne Farrell
Julie Ann Staker and Lanny Joel Staker
Cody Smith Remsburg and Diana Marie Remsburg
Cody Lee Lanford and Demi Lanford
Christopher Shane Hardy and Lori Ann Hardy
Brandon Thiel and Kelly Morgan Thiel
Kristi Zemlicka and Paul Brigham Zemlicka
Donella Sue Stahn and Robert Eugene Stahn
Jacob Waggoner and Shania Waggoner
Clay Stuart Ferrin and Rachel Katrina Ferrin
Karen Charlene Tappe and Travis St. John Tappe
Caddie Alice Boline and Sam White
Angie K. Snarr and Robert Barton Snarr Jr.
Carey Michael Fortenberry and Mary Fortenberry
