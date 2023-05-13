Emmett Michael Clark and Katarina Betty Florrie Clark
Audrey Naifeh and Justin Andrew Naifeh
Jessica A. Diaz and Julio C. Diaz
Penny Shaye Blue Follett and Sage Hyrum Follett
Jenifer Gae Law and Nathan Mark Law
Chad Coy and Stephanie Greene
Angela Lynn Baxter and John C. Baxter
Jackie M. Hensley and James Wyatt Hensley
Brandon Lee Mecham and Tatiesha A. Mecham
Dalton Brian Holverson and Patricia Holverson
Breanne M. Sandoval and Noel Sandoval
Tiffany Marie Eison and Shaun Kae Gardner
Brian Allen Toop and Jamie Ann Toop
Lisa Caroline Clements and Timothy Levi Clements
Erik K. Shumway and Kelcie Shumway
Aaron A. Ruhter and Jennifer L. Ruhter
Megan Elkington and Travis Blair Elkington
Katie Parks and Richard Parks
Anna Elizabeth Attebury and Matthew James Attebury
Jason Lou Gneiting and Jayna Claire Higginson
Brandon Spence Rich and Jami Lyn Sutch
Ciera Lynn Clayton and Tylan Kevin Clayton
Matthew James Gowans and Melissa Novak
Jeffrey Thomas McGuire and Wendy Marie McGuire
Charles Reed II and Sarah Reed
Nicholas Jay Winterfeld and Rachael Winterfeld
Rebecca Ann Kraemer and Travis Kraemer
Dian Walker and Mark E. Walker
Julie Marie Fraser and Ryan Scott Stoddard
Karla Diane Frey and Nicholas Floyd Frey
Erin Leigh Kennedy and Nathan M. Kennedy
Derrick James Staples and Pamela Mereille Staples
Douglas Benson and Natalie Benson
Christina Accinelli and David Moises Accinelli
Jonah Keith Sawyer and Miranda Michelle Sawyer
Anthony Andrew Guerrero and Marie Lynne Guerrero
Brandon J. Bates and Sarah Wilding
Javier Hernandez and Nichole M. Hernandez
Robin David Abbott and Kisandra Mary Taylor
Arlan K. Kawamura and Michele Rae Kawamura
Bryant Nielson and Charla Nielson
Marisela Magallon and Ramon Estes Magallon
Keith Bryan McClure and Nichole Nielson
Jesus David Vera Malagon and Diana Salazal Vera
Seth Jewel Hollist and Mindy Marie Moss-Hollist
Kelzey Cherie Glazner and Jonah Wylie Phillips
Marc Louis Thiel and Shelly Lynn Thiel
Justin D. Murdock and Leatha Y. Murdock
Kevin Dale Swanson and Yati Zainudin Swanson
Stephen Finley-Zabriskie and Carmen Irene Zabriskie
Geoffrey D. Bayless and Krystal Lynn Bayless
Jody Brian Adams and Sheila Diane Adams
Natalie Nicole Kelly and Sheamus N. Kelly
Britne Lee Shinderling and Ray Shinderling
Chandra Claver and Travis W. Storer
Caddie Alice Boline and Sam White
Jose Vasquez Bastardo and Angelita Teresa Vasquez
Samuel Arthur French and Jordyn Malania Straw
Kevin Bryce Orner and Noami Varela Orner
Jeffrey Louis Drawdy and Lisa Marie Drawdy
Jamie Jonas and Luzimila S. Jonas
David Nathaniel Cammack and Mckenzie Jill Cammack
Lauren Elizabeth Stavros and Nicholas William Stavros
Stephanie Bingham and Kevin Shawn Stohl
Noah Daniel Tomchak and Tracey Tomchak
Garet Wayne Smith and and Mackenzie Hosteen Smith
