Kyle D. Lutes and Robyn Lutes
Amanda Pearl Loveland and Kyle G. Loveland
Karla Renee Dyroff and James Russell Glover
Destiny Lyn Blatter and Jordan Reed Blatter
Alturo M. Hernandez and Blanca E. Hernandez
Christopher Allen and Ashley Loree Daw
Alyssa Miranda Argyle and Robert Shane Argyle
Jennifer Linette Boland and Steven Corey Boland
Isaac V. Mardis and Kimberly R. Mardis
Bryce J. Hawkins and Kristeen L. Hawkins
Qun Shi and Yaqi Wang
Terrell Burgess and Jennifer Michele Heath
Audrey Patricia Diaz and Shaun Phillip Stigen
Katelyn S. Hammerland and Lucas R. Hammerland
Nicholas Roderick Evans and Tiffany Ann Williams
Mireya Jocelyn Alcocer and Irvin Miguel Jauregui
Carl Dean Ray Porter and Jenny Louise Porter
Chad Darrington and Drew Weston Darrington
Akela Shawn Johnson and Nathan M. Johnson
Shasta Dannehl and Enrique Molina Lopez
Darius Markeith Phillips and Megan Estelle Phillips
Coralee Jane Call and Curtis M. Call
Blair B. Stoddard and Ryan D. Stoddard
Jarad Mitcheal Littleton and Krista Mackelle Littleton
Alida Miranda and Rudolph M. Miranda
Jamie Nicole Sather and Robert Matthew Sather
Dustin A. Fiedler and Whitney N. Fiedler
Jareth Kade Christensen and Tabatha Ann Christensen
Elaine Green and Mahlon Mickey Green
Jamie Nicholas Weninger and Kamber Anne Weninger
Justin Robert Schone and Melissa Porter Schone
Scott Keith Christensen and Trina Dawn Christensen
Kielahn Ricky Allen and Madison Marie Drefs
Esmeragdo Hernandez and Zulema De Hernandez
Christine Elise Haven-Riley and Lane Scott Orchard
Hector Antonio Manzanarez and Tessa Manzanarez
Nicholas Dean Clegg and Laura Abish Holverson
Luis Agustin Vasquez and Socorro Marie Vasquez
Jessica Nicole Hughes and Leihm Dale Patterson
Pamela Jean Morgan and Tommy Lyle Morgan
Gregory Roland Olson and Jennifer L. Olson
Nancy Serrato and Salvado Serrato
Gregory Bush and Madeline Ann Bush
Domonic Mitchel Delauro and Vada Rose Delauro
Matthew Derosia-Bornt and Tiffanie Leanne Derosia-Bornt
Justin Hone and Marisa Lynn Hone
Jay P. Adamson and Tara Dawn Nelson
Annie Marie Carbutt and Ren Carbutt
Douglas Dean Justesen and Tara Lin Justesen
