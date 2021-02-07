Christopher Lynn Templeton and Karen Kim Templeton
Melissa Osborne and Jeremy Smout
Brandon J. Willcoxon Jr. and Kiana Monga Willcoxon
Casey M. Fielding and Travis P. Fielding
Caitlin Mortensen and Michael Raymond Mortensen
Kristopher William Swaner and Tiffany Marie Swaner
Leslie Sue Luke and Tyson Colin Luke
Kellie Lynn Lehmkuh and Zachary Kyles Lehmkuhl
Chad N. Christensen and Heidi Michelle Diamond
Christine Claire Hamilton and Steven Dale Mckinney
Maura Marcela Meservy and Michael Joseph Meservy
Benjamin John Dahl and Mistty Laureen Frost Dahl
Kendra Yvette Ross and Matthew Martin Ross
Jerry Lee Ganieany and Tracy Ganieany
Andrew Dean Dixon and Ashley Dyan Dixon
Jerry Allen Papin Jr. and Veronika Ozdian Papin
Holly Marie Robbins and Timothy Scott Russell
Stephen Scott McDonald and Teagan Jayne McDonald
Kayce Lissau and Ryan Christopher Lissau
Nickolas Ray Arguello and Chelsea Marie Sisiam
David Doyle and Erin Doyle
Crista Ann Jardine and Kenneth Adam Jardine
Heather Marie Chapman and Mark A. Chapman
Ashli Renee Pedreiro and Robert Anthony Pedreiro
Christopher J. Rankin and Melissa Rankin
Alan Walker and Gail S. Walker
Fidel Simon Fernandez and Maria Carmen Fernandez
Ann Tooney Walsh and Thomas Walsh
Bradley J. Williams and Jacqueline T. Williams
Wendy Guzman-Maceda and Joel Suarez
Andrew R. Frey and Kyler Nicole Frey
Brandon Michael Macfadden and Marrissa Lee Macfadden
Jessica Lords and Jonathan R. Lords
Harrison M. Holyoak and Katlyn Holyoak