The Gateway for Accelerated Innovation in Nuclear (GAIN) initiative has been named by the U.S. Nuclear Industry Council as a winner of its 2018 Trailblazer Meritorious Achievement Award. The award was presented at USNIC’s Advanced Reactor Summit VI Jan. 29-31, 2019, in San Diego, California.
GAIN’s award is for its work in providing the nuclear energy community a single point of access to the technical, regulatory, and financial support necessary to move new or advanced nuclear technologies toward commercialization.
The Advanced Reactors Summit Trailblazer Awards were established in 2017. Jose Reyes, NuScale co-founder and chief technology officer, was the inaugural honoree that year, followed by Tim Echols of the Georgia Public Utility Commission at Summit V in February 2018. Terrestrial Energy received the first Trailblazer Special Achievement Award at Summit V.
In addition to GAIN, this year’s honorees include Energy for Humanity, a nonprofit organization based in the United Kingdom and Switzerland focused on solving climate change and enabling universal access to modern energy services. The organization will receive the Advanced Reactors Summit Trailblazer Award. “Titans of Nuclear,” a 125-podcast project of the Energy Impact Center, will be recognized with a Trailblazer Special Achievement Award for its one-on-one interviews of nuclear energy leaders from around the world.
GAIN was launched in November 2015 by the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) in response to renewed global demand for nuclear energy innovation and to bolster the United States’ leadership position. Since then, its objective has been to enable rapid and cost-effective development of innovative nuclear energy technologies and move them toward market readiness, using private-public partnerships whenever possible.
In its first two years, GAIN has been led by Dr. Rita Baranwal, who has been nominated to become assistant secretary of DOE’s Office of Nuclear Energy.
“It’s an honor to have GAIN be recognized with a Trailblazer Meritorious Achievement Award from the U.S. Nuclear Industry Council,” Baranwal said. “This award is especially significant to us because USNIC represents the key stakeholders in the nuclear industry, whom GAIN has been working to serve over the past few years.”
The United States Nuclear Industry Council (USNIC) is the leading business consortium advocate for advanced nuclear energy. Composed of more than 80 companies, USNIC represents the "Who's Who" of the nuclear energy supply chain community, including key utility movers, technology developers, fuel cycle companies, construction engineers, manufacturers and service providers.
The U.S. Department of Energy Office of Nuclear Energy (DOE-NE) established GAIN to provide the nuclear community with the technical, regulatory and financial support necessary to move innovative nuclear energy technologies toward commercialization while ensuring the continued safe, reliable and economic operation of the existing nuclear fleet. Through GAIN, DOE is making its state-of-the-art and continuously improving RD&D infrastructure available to stakeholders to achieve faster and cost-effective development of innovative nuclear energy technologies toward commercial readiness.
