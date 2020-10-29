Nathan Apodaca, also known as Doggface, has spent the last week in Las Vegas and Los Angeles rubbing elbows with celebrities, getting showered in gifts and picking up major advertising deals. Apodaca has been documenting his journey on social media.
The Idaho Falls-native became famous after a Sept. 25 video of him sipping cranberry juice and lip-syncing to Fleetwood Mac’s “Dreams” went viral. As he explained to the Post Register, the reason he was skateboarding that day was his car broke down on the way to work. Not wanting to be late, he grabbed his juice and skateboarded the last mile to the potato factory.
The video has since been watched more than 100 million times across all platforms and skyrocketed the 1977 "Dreams" to No. 1 on iTunes. Tribute videos have been viewed more than half a billion times, according to NPR.
The celebrities:
Apodaca has posted about hanging out with famous faces that include Snoop Dogg, Snow Tha Product and BReal. He even went skateboarding with Wiz Khalifa.
The ads:
Apodaca has made videos with paid partnerships from major brands that include Foot Locker, Netflix’s Latinx brand Con Todo, Raising Cane's and the phone app game Cheech & Chong Bud Farm.
The gifts:
Apodaca’s celebrated his 38th birthday this week and it seems people were eager to show him just how much they loved his video through personalized gifts.