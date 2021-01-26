Nathan "Doggface" Apodaca rode a longboard and TikTok success into one of the biggest local news stories of last year. And now a symbol of his success will be on display at the Museum of Idaho.
Apodaca signed a bottle of Ocean Spray cranberry juice for the museum during an event Tuesday afternoon. The bottle, which was also signed by Ocean Spray CEO Tom Hayes, will be the newest entry into the museum's archives and will be placed on display in the main lobby.
"I've been coming to this museum since I was a kid. Coming in with my kids and seeing something that has my signature on it, it's so mind-blowing," Apodaca said.
It's been roughly four months since Apodaca posted the viral TikTok video of him lip-syncing to Fleetwood Mac's "Dreams" while riding through Idaho Falls. His wave of attention has continued into 2021, as he was asked to record a video for President Joe Biden’s virtual “Parade Across America” on Inauguration Day and saw the city of Idaho Falls officially declare a "Nathan Apodaca Day" last week.
Apodaca said he continues to be recognized no matter which state he visits.
The Museum of Idaho provided membership cards to Apodaca, his fiancée and his daughters in exchange for the bottle donation.
"We think of museums as being full of old things, but history is what happened even a moment ago, and we are really trying to celebrate the recent past of our community," museum curator Carrie Anderson-Athay said.
A second signed bottle of cranberry juice will be auctioned off in the near future as a fundraiser for Museum of Idaho programs.