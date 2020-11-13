It’s been another eventful couple weeks for local viral internet star Nathan Apodaca, also known as Doggface208. Celebrities continue to comment on him. Demi Lovato posted a photo of him on Instagram saying: “All I know is 2020 started turning around when this dude showed up." Apodaca posted a video of himself skateboarding with "Promises" singer Jessie Reyez.
The Idaho Falls native became famous after a Sept. 25 video of him sipping cranberry juice and lip-syncing to Fleetwood Mac’s “Dreams” went viral. As he explained to the Post Register, the reason he was skateboarding that day was his car broke down on the way to work. Not wanting to be late, he grabbed his juice and longboard from the backseat to skateboard the last mile to the potato factory.
The video has since been watched more than 100 million times across all platforms and skyrocketed the 1977 “Dreams” to No. 1 on iTunes. Tribute videos have been viewed more than half a billion times, according to NPR.
Back in the 208
Doggface208 is officially back in the 208. After spending time in Los Angeles and Las Vegas, he posted his return to Idaho Falls on Sunday. He has been uploading videos of himself dancing in the snow ever since.
Apodaca is hosting his first meet-and-greet at 2 p.m. on Nov. 14. It will take place at Lionheart Mixed Martial Arts located at 510 Second St. in Idaho Falls. Admission is $20. Attendees will all get a photo with Doggface. The event will "be following strict Covid guidelines." A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the martial arts gym and its owner Weston Barnes. Lionheart Mixed Martial Arts has struggled to stay open due to revenue losses from COVID-19.
Dogg meet Dogg world
Vivint, a company that specializes in home security, released its latest commercial. The ad features Snoop Dogg drinking a cocktail and Apodaca drinking cranberry juice as a Vivint security system is installed on a house behind them.
“These guard Doggs show you how to install a Vivint smart security system,” Vivant tweeted.
He’s engaged!
Apodaca dropped down on one knee at the Nobu Hotel inside Caesars Palace in Las Vegas on Nov. 7 to ask girlfriend Estela Chavez to marry him. She said yes! Apodaca told the Post Register that Chavez is his longtime girlfriend in an October interview. Chavez is a coworker of Apodaca’s at Circle Valley Produce.
“I’ve got myself a lady. I’m in love or whatever,” he told the Post Register with a smile.