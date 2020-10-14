Nathan Apodaca, aka Doggface, continues to delight celebrities and locals alike.
The Idaho Falls-native became famous for his recent TikTok in which he sips cranberry juice and lip-syncs to Fleetwood Mac’s “Dreams.”
Apodaca later revealed his car had broken down on the way to his job at a potato factory that morning. Not wanting to be late, he grabbed his skateboard and Ocean Spray from the backseat to skate the rest of the way to work.
In a time when people have become all too familiar with seemingly spontaneous actions turning out to be calculated marketing tactics, Apodaca’s video proves nothing beats an authentic moment.
The video has since been watched more than 100 million times across all platforms and skyrocketed the 1977 "Dreams" to No. 1 on iTunes. Tribute videos have been viewed more than half a billion times, according to NPR.
The Post Register takes a look at the latest news on Apodaca:
Stevie Nicks has entered the chat
While Fleetwood Mac co-founder Mick Fleetwood has both recreated the video and surprised Apodaca during an interview, bandmember Nicks remained silent until Wednesday morning. Which wasn't surprising: the singer has been described as a “technophobe.” Nicks reported not owning a cellphone or computer until as late as 2009. However, she appears to have created a TikTok account just to post her own Apodaca tribute video. Of course, that doesn’t mean she’s not keeping things old-school. Instead of a skateboard, Nicks donned a pair of roller skates.
He’s a Lakers fan
The Los Angeles Lakers won their 17th NBA championship title on Sunday night. Apodaca took to streets on his skateboard once again to celebrate. In the video, Apodaca wears a No. 8 Kobe Bryant Lakers jersey and sips champagne while lip-syncing to Queen’s “We Are The Champions.”
Raise your hand if you knew @doggface208 was a Lakers fan.
Read about Nathan Apodaca’s rise to fame: https://t.co/P8bHtLlTbx
pic.twitter.com/pFAfmT33yQ
Cheech and Chong make a new bud
A look back through Apodaca’s social media history reveals him to be a longtime fan of comedic duo Cheech Marin and Tommy Chong. The admiration now appears to be mutual. Apodaca made a duet TikTok video with the pair and he will even be a character in their game app "Cheech and Chong Bud Farm."
@420doggface208
##duet with @cheechandchongstakeout ##420souljahz ##ec ##high ##stonerfoo ##king ##h2o ##cramrasberry ##oceanspray ##steadyvibin ##merch ##happyhippie ##bong ##king♬ original sound - Cheech & Chong
Apodaca filmed his first commercial – in Idaho Falls!
The TikTok star’s Wednesday Instagram story appeared to show him with a camera crew at the KJ’s Superstore on 1300 W Broadway St.
“First commercial,” he captioned it.
A clerk revealed to the Post Register that he had heard the commercial was to promote the store's “Thirsty Thursdays” $0.79 soda deal.
Halloween vibes are here
For those looking for some Doggface vibes this October, they can now do so by dressing like him. Apodaca released a Doggface Halloween costume in his online merch store on Tuesday. Humorously, the costume comes complete with a fake mustache and a temporary feather tattoo.