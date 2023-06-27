The Bonneville County Sheriff's Office, alongside statewide law enforcement and the Idaho Office of Highway Safety, will be enacting an impaired driving mobilization through the Fourth of July.
The increased risk for eastern Idaho drivers is twofold. The massive holiday weekend falls during the middle of Idaho's 100 deadliest days, a time of increased fatal crashes in the state. Moreover, Idaho Falls draws in tens of thousands of visitors for the Liberty on Parade and the Melalueca Freedom Celebration.
The Freedom Celebration alone brings in a crowd of nearly 200,000, according to its website.
AAA expects nearly 51 million Americans will take a vacation over the Fourth of July weekend, including 291,000 Idahoans. The Independence Day travel period is defined as Friday through Tuesday, a AAA news release said.
Celebrating America's independence is no reason to take a chance behind the wheel, said Sgt. Bryan Lovell, spokesman for the Sheriff's Office.
According to a Sheriff's Officenews release, about 1,500 people are killed or seriously injured each year in Idaho from crashes that involve an impaired driver. Thirty-eight percent of all fatal crashes in the state involve alcohol or drugs.
The Idaho Office of Highway Safety has given grants to law enforcement to pay deputies overtime during the impaired driving mobilization.
Officers who wouldn't normally be on patrol will be on the roads to stop and intercept impaired drivers beginning this weekend. The mobilization will continue for approximately the next two weeks.
"We get reports of intoxicated drivers on a regular basis anyway," Lovell said.
Sheriff's Office deputies expect to see an increase in impaired drivers simply due to the influx of people to the area for the holiday.
"On different nights (for the Fourth of July), there seems to be some celebration in eastern Idaho," Lovell said.
Because of this, Lovell said it is even more essential to make paying attention to driving a number one priority.
"If you take the time to plan what you are going to do, take an extra moment to plan a safe ride home," Lovell said.
Lovell said if someone is intoxicated, or even slightly buzzed, they should not get behind the wheel.
"Some will take a chance, get behind the wheel and end up in a crash. Don't even take a chance," Lovell said. "Even if you feel like you are OK."
The Sheriff's Office encourages anyone who sees an impaired driver to contact local law enforcement or call "*ISP (*477) so a Deputy or Officer can intervene."
"Don’t take a chance on becoming a statistic, be responsible, so you can be here tomorrow," Lovell said.
