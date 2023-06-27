impaired driving mobilization

Bonneville County Sheriff's Office is preparing for the holiday weekend by mobilizing more deputies on eastern Idaho roads.

 courtesy Bonneville County Sheriff's Office

The Bonneville County Sheriff's Office, alongside statewide law enforcement and the Idaho Office of Highway Safety, will be enacting an impaired driving mobilization through the Fourth of July.

The increased risk for eastern Idaho drivers is twofold. The massive holiday weekend falls during the middle of Idaho's 100 deadliest days, a time of increased fatal crashes in the state. Moreover, Idaho Falls draws in tens of thousands of visitors for the Liberty on Parade and the Melalueca Freedom Celebration.


