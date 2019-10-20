The Bonneville Youth Development Council Inc. will host a prescription drug take back event from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. Monday and Tuesday at the Center For Hope 530 E Anderson St. (corner of Anderson Street and Holmes Avenue).
Idaho Falls area residents with expired or unused prescription drugs can safely dispose of them at that location. Anyone can drop off their prescription drugs with no questions asked and, in exchange, they will get a free doughnut and coffee at “Donuts for Drugs.”
Eastern Idaho Public Health representatives also will be on hand to answer questions.
Misuse of prescription drug medications represents a major public health concern, a Youth Development Council news release said. The council has partnered with Eastern Idaho Public Health, the Center For Hope and the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office to address the problem and offer solutions, the release said.
There also are prescription drug drop boxes available throughout Idaho Falls and Ammon at the police stations and pharmacies such as Walgreens and Broulim’s Pharmacy.
For information, email info@bydc.org or call 208-529-2923.