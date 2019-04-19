On July 20, 1969, American astronauts landed on the moon. This year will mark the 50th anniversary of that historic day. But it wasn't just one day, and it took more than the efforts of three Apollo 11 astronauts to make it happen.
That's what Douglas Brinkley, the renowned author and historian, wrote about in his new book "American Moonshot: John F. Kennedy and the Great Space Race."
Brinkley, a history professor at Rice University and a fellow at the James A. Baker III Institute for Public Policy, will present his book at 7 p.m. on Friday at the Shilo Inn in Idaho Falls. The event is the Idaho Humanities Council’s 12th annual Eastern Idaho Distinguished Humanities Lecture and Dinner.
"American Moonshot" covers the political, cultural and scientific factors that led to the moon landing, particularly President Kennedy's role in it, from the development of rockets by Nazi scientists in World War II to the Bay of Pigs invasion to the U.S. beating the Soviet Union to the moon.
Brinkley will discuss his writing and researching of the book, and the role the moon landing played at the time as it still reverberates today, according to David Pettyjohn, executive director of the Idaho Humanities Council.
The Eastern Idaho Distinguished Humanities Lecture series has brought two Pulitzer Prize-winning writers to Idaho Falls in the previous two years.
"We have been offering this event in Idaho Falls as a way of providing opportunities for eastern Idaho to engage with some of the leading writers, historians and journalists of our time," Pettyjohn said. "(Brinkley) has always been an engaging and very informative presenter. It's going to be a great event."
The event will include a Q&A, silent auction and book signing. Copies of "American Moonshot" will be sold by Barnes & Noble.
Idaho Congressman Mike Simpson will introduce Brinkley.
Tickets for the event are still available. General tickets are $50. Benefactor tickets, which provide access to a benefactor reception at Bank of Idaho before the event, are available for $75.
Dinner will be served. Doors open at 6 p.m.
To purchase tickets, visit idahohumanities.org or call 208-345-5346.