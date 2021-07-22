Local businesses near downtown Idaho Falls are organizing a block party near Civitan Plaza to draw residents toward downtown shopping.
The Downtown Idaho Falls Block Party is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, July 24. It is organized by several downtown businesses including MarCellar’s Vintage Wines and Brews and the Handmade Idaho Shop.
“Hopefully we’re going to close down B Street where Alive After 5 is and do something different,” said MarCellar’s Owner Marilynne Manguba.
Alive After 5 is a live music venue that features performances at the Civitan Plaza and is organized by the Civitan Club of Idaho.
The idea for the event was for the downtown merchants to organize a sidewalk sale with promotions and sales, Manguba said. She does not know how many businesses will participate, but all merchants in the area have been invited. Some businesses have informed her of what they will be doing for the party and others have not responded.
Manguba added that the event was organized quickly and she hopes to have future downtown block parties. The event will also feature a live music performance from Blues guitarist Erik Daw at 1 p.m.
MarCellar’s is unable to sell alcohol on the sidewalk, so Manguba plans to hold a garage sale in the building she owns next door that includes a variety of items including kitchen supplies and clothing.
Pickle Deli will be one of the sidewalk vendors with a lunch special during the party. Owner Bill Gersonde said there will be an additional four or five vendors set up at Civitan Park with items varying from food, vintage clothing and art.
“It’s the first year (of the event), and these things usually start small and grow,” Gersonde said. “We just want to invite folks who haven’t been downtown recently, to discover what’s down here.”