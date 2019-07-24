Dozens of wildfires are burning this week in the Great Basin — an area that encompasses Idaho, Nevada, Utah and parts of Arizona and Wyoming. But fire preparedness levels remain manageable, according to the region's fire resource management group, the Great Basin Coordination Center.
There were nearly 100 active fires, burning more than 1.3 million acres, in the U.S. as of Wednesday afternoon, according to the National Interagency Coordination Center's incident management situation report.
Most of the fire activity was in Alaska, where more than 1.1 million acres were ablaze. The Great Basin had the second most activity.
More than 138,000 acres were burning in the Great Basin. Fourteen large fires were uncontained, the largest of which was the Sheep Fire, burning more than 100,000 acres west of Idaho Falls.
Thirty-eight firefighting crews, 87 engines, 17 helicopters and 1,500 total personnel were assigned to the Great Basin.
The Great Basin's fire preparedness level — a number that monitors fire activity to ensure wildland firefighting resources are ready to respond to new incidents — was at level 2 of 5, with 5 being the highest level.
Level 2 means "significant wildland fire activity is increasing in a few geographic areas," and "resources within most geographic areas are adequate to manage the current situation, with light to moderate mobilization of resources occurring through the National Interagency Coordination Center," according to the National Interagency Coordination Center website.
According to Kelly Wickens, public affairs specialist with the U.S. Forest Service, fire activity in the region is normal to below normal, especially compared to last year.
"We believe that we have enough resources at this time to take care of the fires we have," she said. "Last year, we were sitting at a 5 in several areas."