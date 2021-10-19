Brigham Young University alumnus and New York Times best-selling author Brandon Mull meets with fans from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Oct. 26 at the Idaho Falls Barnes & Noble to launch his fifth and final installment of "Dragonwatch."
"Dragonwatch” is a sequel series to the popular “Fablehaven” and is the tenth volume in the set. Trade publisherShadow Mountain Publishing is distributing “Dragonwatch 5: Return of the Dragon Slayers.”
The novel takes readers back to the magical Kingdom of Selona. The principal character sibling duo, Seth and Kendra, are racing against time to defeat the Dragon King by divulging ancient secrets and uniting with legendary dragon slayers to retain order in the kingdom. Compass Book Ratings online review of “Dragonwatch” writes that Mull “masterfully creates a magical world full of interesting characters (mostly non-human) and creative settings that pull you in and send your imagination soaring.”
Mull’s tales are classified in a middle-grade reading category but have sparked enjoyment among many, with more than two million copies of “Fablehaven” sold in over 30 foreign languages.
Mull states that “readers young and old find struggles they can relate with while enjoying the crazy ride.” His writings contain universal messages of choosing good over evil and living with the consequence of choice through stories that engage the reader in a mystical world with relatable characters. The connection he has made to his readers has placed him on the New York Times Bestseller list 14 times with "Dragonwatch” and the preceding “Fablehaven,” “Beyonders” and “Five Kingdoms.”
For information on Brandon Mull, his series, or to purchase any of his books, visit brandonmull.com or shadowmountain.com. Registration is not required to attend the event.