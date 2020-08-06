One of the largest drive-though testing sites for the coronavirus in Idaho Falls will be changing locations at the beginning of next week.
Express Lab had been partnering with Mountain View Hospital to hold drive-through tests on Woodruff Avenue for the last four months. The lab will run the final day of tests at that location on Aug. 10 before reopening the next day at a new location, 3908 Washington Parkway, without the hospital affiliation.
Laboratory manager Lori Leask said the move will bring the testing location closer to the lab's main headquarters, which will help speed up the turnaround for test results after the lab gets equipment to process tests in town. Currently, she said, the average wait time for test results to come back to the lab was three or four days.
"Our focus is on providing testing for the community and finding any way we can to provide better testing on-site," Leask said.
The lab has seen a growing demand for test results as coronavirus cases grew in Bonneville County. Leask said her lab had run 2,763 coronavirus tests in June and 3% of them came back positive. In July, the lab ran 5,732 and had 12% of them come back positive.
"I anticipate the spike that we're seeing now will continue for some time, as schools reopen and the fall flu season begins," Leask said.
Anyone interested in getting a coronavirus test done by Express Lab will need a doctor's order from their personal physician or a public health district. Express Lab also operates a drive-through testing site in Pocatello, and Leask said they are looking into opening a location in Rexburg.