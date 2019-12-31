With temperatures dropping throughout eastern Idaho, local organizations that serve the homeless, seniors and other vulnerable groups are preparing for extra needs throughout the community.
At the Idaho Falls Rescue Mission, the women and family shelter stay consistently full, but the men’s shelter receives an influx throughout the winter.
“Our men's shelter fills up quickly when it gets cold. We’ve got people stuffed into as many corners as we can.” Jennifer Murray, house supervisor at the Ruth House said. “In the summer, the men’s shelter tends to empty out a bit more.”
The organization also has stockpiled supplies such as sleeping bags, winter clothing, and emergency kits. Those kits are especially important when the shelters become so full that people must be turned away.
“We want to give people the supplies to stay as warm as they can out there,” Murray said.
People who don’t get into full shelters usually end up sleeping in cars or under overpasses, according to Murray.
However, Murray has also noticed that people are often more willing to open their doors to strangers on colder, snowier days.
“A lot of people tend to be able to couch surf in the winter because people feel bad,” Murray said. "They don’t want people out there freezing."
Another essential organization that can be affected by winter weather, is the Senior Citizens’ Community Center Meals on Wheels program. Meals on Wheels delivers between 180 and 215 meals on weekdays and approximately 370 meals on weekends to residents across Bonneville County.
When residents join the Meals on Wheels program, they are given an emergency meal to save in their freezer. When snow prevents drivers from reaching seniors, the center calls every senior or disabled adult in the program and advises them to eat the emergency meal. Last year, there were two days in January that drivers could not deliver.
“On snow days, we spend the day preparing new emergency meals to give them next time we see them,” said Valisa Say, executive director of the senior center.
However, according to Say, one of the most important aspects of the program is the human interaction received from the driver. Thirty-five percent of Meals on Wheels recipients in Bonneville County do not have family in the area.
“I stay awake at night worrying. We hate for it to happen because we like to see them every day,” Say said.
The Idaho Falls’ Soup Kitchen has also been preparing for the remaining cold, snowy days of winter.
“We held a Christmas party, where several of our board members got together and collected a bunch of different coats and socks and winter clothing,” Dave Manson, Soup Kitchen executive director said. “Those were given to all of our different patrons.”
Manson said, while the Soup Kitchen always has people coming in and out for hot meals, he noticed they often stay longer the colder it gets outside.
“They tend to arrive a little earlier and stay a little later, which can be hard on our volunteers since many of them come in to help just on their lunch breaks,” Manson said, “But we try to accommodate that because it’s not just a warm meal, but it’s being in a warm, comfortable, inviting environment."