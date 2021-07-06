Idaho’s prolonged hot, dry weather is already having challenging consequences for wildlife.
Endangered sockeye salmon migrating up the lower Snake River last week destined for central Idaho faced low flows and high temperatures. It was so worrisome that Idaho Fish and Game decided to trap the migrating fish at the Lower Granite Dam and transport them starting Tuesday to the Eagle Fish Hatchery. The sockeyes’ normal destination after nearly 900 miles of traveling is the Sawtooth Basin and the Sawtooth Hatchery near Stanley.
“Our preference would be to allow these fish to complete that last leg of their journey on their own because, from a genetic perspective, those sockeye that make it back to the Sawtooth Basin have a level of fitness that we want in our captive breeding program,” said Lance Hebdon, Fisheries Bureau Chief. “But based on current river conditions, hauling these fish from Lower Granite Dam to Eagle is a necessary tradeoff to increase survival this year."
Fish and Game made the decision to trap the sockeye based on rising water temperatures in the Columbia and Snake River systems. With so few Idaho sockeye to begin with, every fish is precious.
As the drought through the West persists, wildlife experts say the effects on critters can be immediate and long-lasting and force animals to change habits on where to find food and determine how healthy they will be going into a challenging winter. For migrating fish, such as salmon or trout, it could mean that the way is blocked by low, deadly warm water.
The challenges will affect different animals in different ways. Hunters and anglers could also see differences depending on the region or fishery they visit.
“It's also going to cause some shifts in distribution of animals,” said Ivers Hull, a Fish and Game biologist focusing on ungulates. “Their typical summer range can be affected where there is not as much forage. It will push them into higher areas where temperatures are lower or into more creek bottoms and drainages in search of forage and water.”
Hull said a prolonged drought will affect the number of deer and elk in the backcountry over the long term.
“They will be less fertile and have less energy to search out potential mates and have a breeding event,” he said.
Hull is also worried about the potential for wildfire that drought conditions bring and how fire eats up animals’ forage.
“A good example is the fire out at Tex Creek about 5 years ago in 2016,” he said. “That was a real key piece of wintering habitat, particularly for deer. We saw a really huge reduction in our deer numbers following that fire. We had about a 75% reduction in deer just in that area specifically, and about a 30% reduction in our overall population. Some of those deer weren’t able to find suitable habitat outside of that area that burned.”
Fisheries biologist Pat Kennedy said the effects of drought on trout are usually seen later in the year and through the winter.
“One of my mentors said a long time ago that fisheries management in Idaho is ‘just add water,’ Kennedy said. “This year it will be difficult.”
With some reservoirs already drawn down to below 20% of full, winter flows below reservoirs could reach dangerous levels to support fish. Tributaries to rivers can also suffer.
“It comes down to the fall,” Kennedy said. “Right now the cutthroat have plenty of water for spawning, but their juveniles that will be out migrating in the fall will be subject to harsher in-stream conditions.”
One particular example Kennedy cites is Rainey Creek.
“Rainey Creek is a poignant example,” he said. “We're monitoring this with instream temperature loggers. Temperatures may become lethal to trout in the lower end of Rainey Creek.”
In the short term, with lower water levels on fisheries such as the South Fork of the Snake River, fishing can be dynamite.
“Fishing could be very good, up until August or September when water becomes limiting and when Palisades Reservoir becomes drawn down,” Kennedy said. “If it becomes turbid, that can cause problems for fall spawners like brown trout and brook trout. Their nests or redds can become buried in the sediment.”
The hot, dry weather has been a challenging situation for other animals such as migratory birds. Waterfowl and other migrating birds use wildlife management areas as gas station stops between Canada and the southern parts of North America. Wildlife management areas plant fields with a mixture of grains and grasses to feed birds and wintering deer and elk.
“We’re trying to water our food plots and everything is so far behind,” said Brett Gullet, manager of the Market Lake Wildlife Management Area. “I’ve turned the water on this stuff for the second time and it’s just barely poking up out of the ground.”
Gullet said this summer’s dry weather has come after a relatively mild and dry winter.
“The ground is just dry and everything is evaporating,” he said. “The moisture is just not sitting in the ground. We’re 3 inches behind on precipitation for the year and that’s after last year where we were 40% behind normal. We were set up for a bad dry year and the heat just bakes all that water out.”
Terry Thompson, a Fish and Game spokesman in Magic Valley region, said another consequence of drought is wildlife showing up in neighborhoods.
“It is anticipated that the drought will bring more wildlife, especially bears, into area communities as natural food sources are impacted and water sources dry up,” Thompson said. “It is critically important that residents do their part to reduce the opportunities for wildlife to find human-sourced food.”
Drought can also encourage the spread of invasive species.
“Warmer water can also welcome the proliferation of unwanted species,” said Paul Dey, aquatic habitat program manager for Wyoming Game and Fish. “Illegally introduced critters might gain a foothold in abnormally low or warm waters. Warm-water predators, like bass, could find their way upstream at places typically too cold for them, and eat their way through the fish community, changing it forever. Smaller unwanted species in the form of parasites and diseases have a window of opportunity when flows recede, lakes and reservoirs drop and waters warm.”
For now, wildlife managers are hoping for a wet fall and winter to replenish water supplies and recharge dry soils.
“At this point it’s definitely not dire,” Hull said. “If we’re going into the end of July or so, and we haven’t had a single drop of rain and it’s been a scorcher – kind of like the way that they’re predicting – then it will be a much more dire situation.”