The Bonneville County Commissioners formally declared a drought Tuesday.
"The declaration of a drought follows below average precipitation levels and higher than average temperatures," the commissioners said in a news release. "This declaration is consistent with the US National Drought Monitor that identified Southeastern Idaho as experiencing moderate to severe drought."
The declaration will be sent to the Idaho Division of Water Resources, which will review the county's declaration to see if it should be matched by a state declaration. A state declaration would allow temporary alteration of water rights, as long as the changes do not impair existing rights. It would also assist farmers in applying for USDA emergency loans if their primary crops are impacted.
Non-farm businesses impacted by the drought can apply for U.S. Small Business Administration to cover economic losses.
The drought declaration was Bonneville County's fifth in the past two decades, according to Post Register archives. The most recent prior drought declaration was in June 2015, the archives showed.