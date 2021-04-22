Law enforcement and public health officials have invited eastern Idahoans to throw away unused or expired drugs at drive-thru sites on Saturday.
Sites are open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Visit the College of Eastern Idaho at 1600 S. 25th Hitt Road in Idaho Falls or the St. Anthony Broulim's at 301 Aspen Square St., according to a news release by Eastern Idaho Public Health.
Information on drug deactivation pouches and naloxone, which is used to rapidly reverse opioid overdoses, will be provided at the event, the release said.
Prescription medication, over-the-counter drugs, vitamins, pet medications as well as vape pens, cartridges and e-cigarettes can be disposed at the site. Batteries and needles won't be accepted.
"When left in a medicine cabinet, thrown away or flushed, unused prescriptions can be dangerous to people, animals, and the environment," Eastern Idaho Public Health said in the release. "Help keep our community safe and healthy by dropping off your old medication."
Led by the federal Drug Enforcement Agency with help from various local and state agencies, the event hopes to curb drug abuse for the 20th National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.
If you can't stop by Saturday, you can visit the Idaho Office of Drug Policy's website at bit.ly/IdahoDrugTakeBack to find a safe drug disposal site near you.