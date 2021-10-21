The Drug Enforcement Agency, along with local and state partners, will host two events Saturday across eastern Idaho in recognition of National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.
At two sites, in Idaho Falls and Rigby, people can dispose of unused or expired prescriptions, including ones that are highly susceptible to abuse and theft.
The Idaho Falls site, at College of Eastern Idaho at 1600 S 25th E, allows drive-thru drop off. It is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Rigby site, at the Rigby Police Department at 173 E Main St. Suite 1, allows walk-in drop offs. It is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
A news release from Eastern Idaho Public Health said “all COVID-19 safety measures will be in place,” but the release did not specify what specific measures are being followed.
The take-back sites will not accept needles. All prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, vitamins and veterinary medications will be accepted, the news release said, along with vape pens, cartridges and other e-cigarette devices without batteries.
“When left in a medicine cabinet, thrown away in the trash, or flushed, unused prescriptions can be dangerous to people, animals, or the environment. Help keep our community safe and healthy by dropping off your old or unused medications on Saturday, October 23,” the release said.
According to the Idaho Youth Risk Behavior Survey in 2019, 14.2% of Idaho K-12 students said they had at least once taken prescription drugs without a doctor’s prescription.
Reporter Kyle Pfannenstiel can be reached at 208-542-6754. Follow him on Twitter: @pfannyyy. He is a corps member with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms.