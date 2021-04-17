After a dry March and, so far, dry April, eastern Idaho’s water situation has become slightly more complicated, and some water officials are using the “D” word for some areas.
“Most of the central mountains are in the drought-persisting range,” said Brian Stevens, water operations manager with the Bureau of Reclamation for the state. “Drought conditions are likely to develop in eastern Idaho as the summer goes on, but it is not as dire as the central mountains. Little Wood basin is listed in extreme drought.”
Snowpack monitor Erin Whorton, a hydrologist and water supply specialist at Natural Resources Conservation Service for Idaho, said the snowpack for most of eastern Idaho sits a little below average for this time of year, above normal for northern Idaho and well below normal in the Wood River and Lost River basins. Normal is measured against a 30-year average.
“Palisades basin is at 85%, the Willow, Blackfoot, Portneuf area is at 85% of normal, and the Henrys Fork, Teton drainage is at 84% of normal,” Whorton said.
Officials said eastern Idaho slipped a little from last month because of below-average precipitation.
“For the month of April we had about 31% of normal precip, and last month it was about 40%,” Stevens said. “We're on a broad track to have a really dry March and April this year, and if temperatures increase quickly, then we’ll see increased runoff.”
Stevens, who oversees federally run reservoirs across the state, said water storage for the state is good, but unless we have a wetter spring and summer, the reservoir system is unlikely to completely fill up.
“It's a dry outlook, and I think it’s going to be tough to fill the reservoir system at this point,” Stevens said, speaking of reservoirs across the state. “Jackson (Lake) will likely fill, but we’re not seeing Palisades (Reservoir) fill at this point. It will come close, but it may not fill.”
Stevens said this year’s irrigation is generally covered with reservoir storage, but with a dry spring and summer, there won’t be much carryover.
“It's not like the sky is falling,” Whorton said, “but maybe in a month if we don’t get the spring precipitation we'll be more concerned.”