A new doughnut shop will soon open at Hillcrest Plaza in Ammon. Duck Donuts will hold its grand opening on May 1 at 8 a.m. The first person in line that day will receive a free gift basket and a dozen free donuts every month for a year. The store will hold a drawing to give another customer who visits May 1 a chance to also win free monthly donuts. Other door prizes and giveaways will go on throughout the day.
Duck Donuts is “the nation’s fastest growing doughnut franchise,” according to a company news release. It sells “warm, fresh and made-to-order donuts.” Customers choose from a variety of flavors, icings and toppings. Its “fan favorites” list includes bacon-topped maple doughnuts and lemon-drizzled blueberry doughnuts.
Other menu items will include coffee, doughnut breakfast sandwiches, doughnut sundaes and new menu items including frozen beverages and milkshakes. The ice cream will come from the locally owned Reed’s Dairy.
With more than 100 locations across 21 states, the Ammon shop will be the second Duck Donuts location in Idaho. The first will open April 24 in Meridian. The Ammon location's 1,200 square feet of retail space will feature a beach-themed interior. The shop was first launched in the North Carolina coastal town of Kitty Hawk, and the decor will be a nod to those roots.
Duck Donuts in Ammon is opening as a franchise owned and operated by Idaho Falls couple Bonnie and Wyatt Wetsel. The couple has lived in the area for nearly 15 years and currently own local car dealership, 5 Star Truck and Auto. They first tried Duck Donuts on a trip to Utah.
“There is something nostalgic about biting into a warm donut. We’re so excited to bring this family-friendly store, unique made-to-order experience and these amazing donuts to Ammon,” Bonnie Wetsel said in the release.
Duck Donuts will be located at 2675 E Sunnyside Road. Its opening weekend hours will be 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. After that, it will begin its regular opening hours of 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday to Saturday and 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Sundays.