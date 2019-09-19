E-bikes have been given the official seal of approval by three regional national parks and the National Elk Refuge.
In a joint statement issued Thursday, Yellowstone, Grand Teton and Glacier national parks and the elk refuge said they would follow the new e-bike policy issued by the Secretary of the Interior expanding recreational opportunities and accessibility.
The parks stated that everywhere traditional bicycles are allowed, electronic bikes also will be allowed.
The main change for local bicyclists will be the paved pathway from Jackson, Wyo., through the National Elk Refuge and through Grand Teton National Park ending at Jenny Lake. In the past, the pathway was closed to e-bikes.
“Similar to traditional bicycles, e-bikes are not allowed in designated wilderness, in areas managed as wilderness, or on oversnow roads in the winter,” the parks’ joint statement said.
In Yellowstone, bikes and e-bikes are only allowed “on established public roads, parking areas and designated routes. ... Bikes are prohibited on backcountry trails, boardwalks and oversnow routes in Yellowstone,” according to the park’s online information. Glacier National Park’s situation is similar.
The Secretary of the Interior's order “is intended to increase recreational opportunities for all Americans, especially those with physical limitations, and to encourage the enjoyment of lands and waters managed by the Department of the Interior.” The order was issued Aug. 29. The new policy is intended to simply and unify regulation of electric bicycles on Federal lands.
“E-bikes are low-speed electric bicycles with power assistance,” the parks said. “The operator of an e-bike may only use the motor to assist pedal propulsion. The motor may not be used to propel an e-bike without the rider also pedaling, except in locations open to public motor vehicle traffic. Motor bikes with a throttle are not e-bikes. All bicyclists must obey speed limits and any other state traffic laws.”
“As more Americans are using e-bikes to enjoy the great outdoors, national parks should be responsive to visitors’ interest in using this new technology wherever it is safe and appropriate to do so,” said National Park Service Deputy Director P. Daniel Smith when the new policy was announced. “They make bicycle travel easier and more efficient, and they provide an option for people who want to ride a bicycle but might not otherwise do so because of physical fitness, age, disability, or convenience, especially at high altitudes or in hilly or strenuous terrain.”