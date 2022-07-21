The 67th annual Sidewalk Art Festival in Idaho Falls, hosted by the Eagle Rock Art Guild, is coming this weekend with 35 artists in attendance and the expectation of thousands of guests.
"This is such a fun event, we are so excited for it," said Linda Metcalf, board treasurer for Eagle Rock Art Guild. "Numbers in past years lead us to expect thousands of people will attend."
The art festival is held every year on the fourth weekend in July, according to the event website, eaglerockartguild.com. Itattracts more than 15,000 people each year.
The two-day event isbeing held at a new location this year along Snake River Landing, 999 Pier View Drive.
"We are particularly excited about our new venue," Metcalf said. "It's a beautiful area in Snake River Landing. It has a lot more parking, more space for artists to spread out and for the guests as well."
The event runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdayand 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sundaywith artists from all over the western United States. Thirty-five of the artists will be at the event showcasing and selling their art to the public.
"We are going to have a really great show," said Dawn Langston, art guild board member and artist. "Artists come with oil paintings, watercolor paintings, handmade jewelry, photography, metal sculptures, dyed silk, pottery, resin and wood. There is such a large variety of talent."
Admission is free though there are opportunities to purchase art as well as food from local food vendors.
Langston, one of the artists appearing at the festival, and her brother, Brian Hathaway, grew up in Idaho Falls and have been creating art for at least 10 years, participating in art shows for five years. They have been at the Sidewalk Art Festival for the last three and can't wait to get back out there this year.
"I just deeply enjoy the opportunity to be out in the community sharing my art with other people," Langston said.
Langston and Hathaway create art from up-cycled materials such as old metal. Hathaway creates larger sculptures while Langston prefers the smaller pieces.
"I became a member of the Eagle Rock Art Guild because I wanted to support them and participate in the art festival," Langston said. "There are not a lot of people that do what we do, I wanted to let people see that art isn't always drawing, painting or photography — art is a very large spectrum."
Langston feels that the ideals and feelings shared at the festival inspire her to keep creating and helping others to learn how they can do the same.
"The feeling of community and sharing of ideas and inspirations that arise from the event is just amazing," Langston said. "We want everyone to come out and see the talent that is here and find the talent within themselves."
The event'satmosphere fits right in with the overall purpose of the organization.
"The Eagle Rock Art Guild exists to provide opportunities to learn artistic skills, as well as engage our community through participation in art events," according to their website. The festival is made possible by the members of the art guild.
The Eagle Rock Art Guild is a volunteer nonprofit art organization that has been in Idaho Falls for 74 years, making it the state'soldest art organization.