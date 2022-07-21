Janky Junker

Dawn Langston shares sculptures she hand crafted for the festival. 

 Courtesy Dawn Langston

The 67th annual Sidewalk Art Festival in Idaho Falls, hosted by the Eagle Rock Art Guild, is coming this weekend with 35 artists in attendance and the expectation of thousands of guests. 

"This is such a fun event, we are so excited for it," said Linda Metcalf, board treasurer for Eagle Rock Art Guild. "Numbers in past years lead us to expect thousands of people will attend." 

Recommended for you