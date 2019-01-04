Area ski resorts saw a busy holiday season, thanks to early snow this season and a lot of it.
According to resort websites, Grand Targhee Resort has received 181 inches of snow, Jackson Hole Mountain Resort 170 inches and Kelly Canyon Ski Resort 70 inches, so far this season.
Much of the snow came at the right time, just as holiday breaks arrived.
Kelly Canyon Ski Resort
David Stoddard, co-owner of Kelly Canyon Ski Resort, said last month likely ranks as the third- or fourth-best December in the resort's history.
"It's all about the snow," Stoddard said. "If the snow shows up early and keeps coming, that, of course, is the most important factor to skiers and boarders."
That snow brought about 20,000 skiers and snowboarders to the mountain last month. In December 2017, there were about half as many visitors, Stoddard said.
Stoddard, who has been out on the slopes himself, said the snow is in great condition and is only going to get better in January.
"The snow’s been excellent," he said. "Great coverage, lots of good powder, it's been a lot of fun. We think that snow is gonna continue to be really good in January."
Kelly Canyon has three events coming up in the next month: a slalom race on Jan. 19, a "slopestyle" event on Jan. 26 and a "cross competition" on Feb. 2.
"Any young person or adult who wants to participate is welcome to do so," Stoddard said.
Pebble Creek Ski Area
Pebble Creek Ski Area near Pocatello also saw a good month, according to the general manager Mike Dixon.
"This is a much better start than last year," he said. "Last year we were hurting on snow pretty much until the end of January and into February."
As long as there's good snow, the holidays are a busy time for Pebble Creek, Dixon said.
"If we have snow, it's usually pretty busy," he said. "This year, we’ve got pretty good snow and more is on the way."
The National Weather Service is predicting about a 60 percent chance of precipitation Sunday night into Monday morning in southeastern Idaho and western Wyoming.
Jackson Hole Mountain Resort
At Jackson Hole Mountain Resort snow depths are slightly below average for this time of year, according to communications director Anna Cole, however a well-timed snowstorm made fresh powder for holiday visitors.
"The timing of the snow was really great," Cole said. "We had a storm that dropped 20 inches of snow during that holiday week. We had a great holiday period."
Jackson Hole also opened this season its new 12,000-square-foot Solitude Station facility, a ski and snowboard beginners' hub, where they can book lessons, rent equipment and buy lift tickets. There also are two dining halls, one for children and one for adults.
"It’s really transforming that beginner experience in Jackson Hole," Cole said.