Idaho Falls city officials are pleased with a newly launched transit service that has reintroduced public transit to the city since the previous service closed in 2019.
The city council heard a ridership report of the Greater Idaho Falls Transit service during a Monday work session. Councilmembers also saw a map of areas within the city where the transit system is providing service, showing usage all across Idaho Falls.
GIFT Transit Coordinator Kade Marquez said the number one destination most passengers have traveled to so far is the Center for Hope, a nonprofit community recovery center that provides free addiction and mental health recovery support services to adults, but every neighborhood in the city is represented.
“You look at this map here and it is citywide,” said Council President and Chairwoman of the GIFT board of directors Michelle Ziel-Dingman. “It’s not one particular area, it is literally citywide which is exactly what we wanted.”
In 24 working days of June, GIFT provided rides to 3,976 people and 2,599 rides were scheduled. Marquez said 5% of the rides were wheelchair-specific rides and he expects that figure to double after early July data. Discount rides that seniors, people with disabilities, and Medicare residents are eligible for accounted for 37% of all collected fares.
“This (data) is really impressive to me,” said Mayor Rebecca Casper. “I love that we are hitting some maybe very vulnerable populations with this service. That just feels very good.”
The general fare is $3 a person per one-way ride and $1 for the discounted rate. The service is available from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday and 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturdays.
Early data indicates GIFT’s passengers per revenue hour is 2.2, which is calculated by dividing the total number of passengers by the total number of revenue service hours, or the hours of service provided by GIFT. Marquez said the industry standard for a service like GIFT is about four passengers per revenue hour. His goal is to increase that number to 7.7, which he said he believes is feasible based on public transit services in Jackson, Wyo. hovering around 12 passengers per revenue hour.
“This is really an infant level of data,” Marquez said. “One month is definitely not enough to make any real analysis out of.”
GIFT is currently in a pilot phase over the next two years. The $4.2 million service is funded by federal COVID-19 relief funds and requires no further taxpayer dollars to operate the service.
One area city officials hope to improve the service in is outreach to Spanish speakers. Five Spanish speaking rides were scheduled in June and Marquez said GIFT is working to broadcast Spanish marketing material to better advertise the service.